Confusion reigns as residents receive absentee applications with wrong addresses

One of the biggest switched-address blunders involved the city of Fairfax and Fairfax County, the most populated county in the commonwealth. Voters in Fairfax received return envelopes addressed to the county registrar's office, and Fairfax County voters received envelopes addressed to the city office.

In a statement emailed to The Roanoke Times, the Center for Voter Information said that it will work with local officials to correct the mistakes.

“We are aware that some of the mailers may have directed the return envelopes to the wrong election offices, particularly in the Fairfax area of northern Virginia,” the statement read. “Please rest assured that we are working with local election officials to re-direct the Vote By Mail applications to the proper locations, and will rectify any errors at our own expense.”

The error has compounded what has already been a difficult election year for local registrars, who are seeing more applications for absentee ballots during the COVID-19 pandemic and are in need of more volunteers because many poll workers are older and might not be available to work while the virus still spreads.

Roanoke’s registrar’s office has received more than 4,000 absentee applications, Cochran said, a 10-fold increase from the same point in 2016.