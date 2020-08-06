Confusion reigns as residents receive absentee applications with wrong addresses

A nonprofit group that encourages voter participation mailed confusing absentee ballot applications to Roanoke Valley residents that included the wrong return address for local election offices.
Earlier this week, many residents in Roanoke, Roanoke County and Franklin County received applications for absentee ballots from the Center for Voter Information, a Washington, D.C.-based group that provides information about candidates and elections. The pre-filled applications for ballots are legitimate, but the addresses on return envelopes are wrong.
Roanoke residents received pre-addressed return envelopes for the Roanoke County registrar’s office, and county residents received return envelopes addressed to the city’s registrar.
The mistake created confusion for voters and caused a massive headache for the city and county registrars, who spent much of Wednesday and Thursday answering calls from voters demanding to know if the mailers were part of an election fraud.
“It’s mass confusion,” said Andrew Cochran, the city's registrar. “People didn’t request it, it’s just a mass communication. … But the application is perfectly valid.”
Cochran said any ballot applications his office receives from Roanoke County residents will be forwarded to the county office. Likewise, he said Roanoke County will send applications from city voters to his office.
“We’re all on the same page,” he said.
Residents who received the pre-filled applications can cross out the incorrect address and write the proper address, or they can drop off the applications at the registrars’ offices in person, Cochran said.
Virginians can vote in any one of three ways this November: in person on Election Day at the proper precinct, early at the registrar’s office from Sept. 18 to Oct. 31, or absentee by mail. Virginia does not require a reason to vote absentee. Voters do not need to make appointments with registrars to vote early, but social distancing and facial coverings are required.
Other Virginia localities also received wrong return envelopes from the Center for Voter Information. Some Franklin County voters received envelopes addressed to the city of Franklin, located in the eastern part of the state.
Franklin County Registrar Kay Chitwood said her office has been fielding calls from registered voters about the mailings.
“I think their intention was good,” Chitwood said of the mailings. “It was an error on the vote center.”
Chitwood said she’s been in contact with the Franklin registrar and has agreed to forward any vote-by-mail applications her office receives in error to the registrar there. In turn, that registrar has pledged to do the same for Franklin County voters.
One of the biggest switched-address blunders involved the city of Fairfax and Fairfax County, the most populated county in the commonwealth. Voters in Fairfax received return envelopes addressed to the county registrar's office, and Fairfax County voters received envelopes addressed to the city office.
In a statement emailed to The Roanoke Times, the Center for Voter Information said that it will work with local officials to correct the mistakes.
“We are aware that some of the mailers may have directed the return envelopes to the wrong election offices, particularly in the Fairfax area of northern Virginia,” the statement read. “Please rest assured that we are working with local election officials to re-direct the Vote By Mail applications to the proper locations, and will rectify any errors at our own expense.”
The error has compounded what has already been a difficult election year for local registrars, who are seeing more applications for absentee ballots during the COVID-19 pandemic and are in need of more volunteers because many poll workers are older and might not be available to work while the virus still spreads.
Roanoke’s registrar’s office has received more than 4,000 absentee applications, Cochran said, a 10-fold increase from the same point in 2016.
Roanoke will also have a long ballot this year that will include presidential, House of Representatives, U.S. Senate, mayoral and city council candidates, as well as two Virginia constitutional amendments.
“Conducting an election during global pandemic has its challenges,” Cochran said.
