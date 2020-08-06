Confusion reigns as Roanoke-aea residents receive absentee applications with wrong addresses

She said she’s been in contact with the Franklin registrar and has agreed to forward any applications her office receives in error to the registrar there. That registrar has pledged to do the same for Franklin County voters.

One of the biggest switched-address blunders involved the city of Fairfax and Fairfax County, the most populated county in the commonwealth. Voters in Fairfax received return envelopes addressed to the county registrar’s office, and Fairfax County voters received envelopes addressed to the city office.

As many as a half-million Virginia residents received applications from CVI that are addressed to the wrong registrar, the group said in a statement emailed to The Roanoke Times.

“Mistakes in our programming are very rare, but we take them seriously, and our methods overall are extraordinarily effective,” the statement said. “We know voters are on high alert as the November election approaches, and we regret adding to any confusion. Please rest assured that we are working with local election officials in Virginia to re-direct the vote by mail applications to the proper locations, and will rectify any errors at our own expense.”