Congregation resurrects an old Roanoke church building into a new community and worship center

“They are going to be some marvelous people to worship with,” she said.

Smith parks her car in the church’s lot, and she said Wilson told her there would also be a spot for her there. The two are friendly. When the pastor works late, Smith said she threatens to call his wife.

“I know it’s going to be lovely,” Smith said about the building. “I sit here, I don’t go anywhere. And I tell you those people work from morning ‘til night.”

Making the space multipurpose so it can support whatever programs or services are needed is a priority for Wilson. His goal is for the building to be used seven days a week.

“We really want to creatively leverage this entire building for the flourishing of the community,” he said. “Every inch.”

Wilson is a coffee fan, but the real motivation to open a coffee shop on the property is to create a community gathering space where kids can do homework or a book club could meet. Plus, it would create jobs.

The beauty of the church owning the building, Wilson said, is that it can provide space for a reasonable rate that might entice a business or service, like a grocery store, to locate in the community. The church’s interest is people, he said, not profit.