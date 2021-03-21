Congregation resurrects an old Roanoke church building into a new community and worship center

When the Rev. Charles Wilson Jr. was contemplating a move to Roanoke about four years ago, the first place he was taken on a tour of the city was the former Villa Heights Baptist Church.
Now the pastor is working to resurrect the facility in northwest Roanoke. But Wilson’s goal is not just to make a permanent home for the church he founded.
He wants the building to serve as a community center of sorts, with a coffee shop and education spaces, an outdoor projector for movie screenings, maybe even a grocery store or gym. Wilson, 42, plans to start a community development corporation that can provide the infrastructure and support for others to start whatever programs they feel would best serve the community.
The Hill Church has only recently begun promoting more widely what it’s referring to as the NW Love initiative, bringing attention to the project with a slick video, featuring community members, businesses and landmarks, shared online late last year.
Wilson’s wife, Tranay, said the video was not only designed to raise awareness of their plans, but also to combat negative conversation about the northwest quadrant of the city, to “kind of pull the curtains back a bit to see like, wow, there’s some beauty that’s happening here.”
Wilson said people often ask why he’d take on this project and why he chose to do it in northwest Roanoke. He typically responds by asking “Why not?”
“It’s the perfect place to go. We’re always asked to do what’s comfortable and convenient. That’s part of the problem is we usually do what’s comfortable and convenient,” he said. “It doesn’t give God an opportunity to show that he’s the one going to do it. For us this is great, the Lord has shown he’s going to do it, he wants us to have it, he cares for the people in this community way more than we could possibly imagine.”
Listening to the neighborhoodThe couple first visited Roanoke when dropping their son off for college at Liberty University. A craving for ice cream prompted them to stop in the Star City. Wilson, who has worked as a pastor since 2006, lived in Dallas at the time but was thinking about starting a new church somewhere else.
The family moved to Roanoke in 2017 and The Hill Church held its first service on Easter Sunday 2019. Wilson estimated that the church, which currently shares space with the Church of the Holy Spirit in downtown Roanoke, has 50 to 60 members, though it’s a little hard to gauge during the pandemic when some people have not yet returned to in-person services.
Wilson said he wasn’t sure initially why he’d been called to Roanoke, but he said it became clearer after the violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville. He felt driven to build a diverse, multicultural church.
But during the couple’s first few years in Roanoke, Wilson said, they didn’t talk much about the church. Instead, they focused on listening and earning trust.
Wilson said his ideas for the building are based on what he’s heard and observed while meeting with community leaders and city council members, and serving on the Roanoke Neighborhood Advocates group and as a substitute teacher in the schools. But ultimately, he said, people who live and work in the church’s neighborhood will determine how the 45,000 square feet are used.
He joined the Melrose-Rugby Neighborhood Forum, as the church sits at the edge of its boundaries. President Estelle McCadden said Wilson has mobilized members of his church in the past to help out with events at Kennedy Park, and the two have talked about projects they could do together.
Once the church property is fixed up, McCadden said, it “would be an asset to the community.”
She thinks the building could end up being a draw for young people, especially with a coffee shop — something McCadden said the area lacks — or a gym. That would align with her goal of getting more young people engaged in the neighborhood — and in the forum.
“The membership in our forum now is older people, elderly. We need some younger blood, as I call it,” McCadden said.
Wilson’s goal is not necessarily to create programs, he said, but to complement ones that already exist or to provide space and support for those getting off the ground. The role of the community development corporation he plans to start is to offer coaching and mentoring that makes other nonprofits sustainable.
“We don’t have this attitude like we’re superheroes coming in to do something great. We want to inspire the greatness that’s here and provide opportunities for that,” Wilson said. “So really it’s what are the needs here in the community that the community’s requesting and not what the Hill Church or our NW Love component wants to do.”
Building a gathering space
Wilson has been working with Restoring Hope Roanoke, which was created in 2017 to help churches connect with their neighbors, to kick off the project. As an established nonprofit, Restoring Hope Roanoke can serve as a sponsoring agency, helping to “kind of incubate new ministries,” said the Rev. Doug Hart, who serves as chairman of its board.
Hart said he and Wilson have traveled to Florida, Tennessee and Arkansas to visit other churches that are similarly building ministry around community and economic development, a passion the two men share.
There are challenges to doing this work, Hart acknowledged, noting Roanoke’s racial divide and the pain caused by urban renewal. Hart said he worries that too often, government and charitable organizations come in with programs that may be well-intentioned but are not rooted in community development.
“We see ministry as person-to-person and relationship-based and community-based. You can have all kinds of money and resources and programs, but if you don’t have love between people nothing really great happens. So we’re just focused on building those kinds of relationships.”
Hart said Wilson is the right person to lead such an effort.
“He’s uniquely able, I think, to connect a lot of different churches and people in a way that’s not competitive and not threatening,” Hart said. “So I think it’s quite a gift to our community that he’s here.”
Wilson said he is committed to building relationships with the church’s neighbors. When the pandemic took hold last year, he and members of the church went door to door passing out masks and hand sanitizer. Wilson wants to add more lighting to the church parking lot so neighbors who keep their vehicles there feel safe.
“My personal belief is that the church where it’s planted is unique and it should definitely in a unique way touch the immediate environment that it’s in,” he said. “If our church is at a place where 90% of the people here come from somewhere else, to me that would be a failure.”
Jean Smith, one of the church’s nearest neighbors, has lived in the area for more than 50 years.
The octogenarian introduced herself to Wilson and his wife — “I make friends easily,” she said — after noticing the hard work their team was putting into the property. Already they’ve improved it, clearing out an alley that backs up to Smith’s home.
“They are going to be some marvelous people to worship with,” she said.
Smith parks her car in the church’s lot, and she said Wilson told her there would also be a spot for her there. The two are friendly. When the pastor works late, Smith said she threatens to call his wife.
“I know it’s going to be lovely,” Smith said about the building. “I sit here, I don’t go anywhere. And I tell you those people work from morning ‘til night.”
Making the space multipurpose so it can support whatever programs or services are needed is a priority for Wilson. His goal is for the building to be used seven days a week.
“We really want to creatively leverage this entire building for the flourishing of the community,” he said. “Every inch.”
Wilson is a coffee fan, but the real motivation to open a coffee shop on the property is to create a community gathering space where kids can do homework or a book club could meet. Plus, it would create jobs.
The beauty of the church owning the building, Wilson said, is that it can provide space for a reasonable rate that might entice a business or service, like a grocery store, to locate in the community. The church’s interest is people, he said, not profit.
Tranay Wilson said she believes the church — as one body — should be about people, something she feels it’s at times guilty of moving away from. They want to not only teach the gospel to people, she said, but to love them and provide opportunities to flourish through their community development arm.
Initially, she said, people were a bit skeptical of their mission. She wasn’t surprised, especially since the couple isn’t from Roanoke. But as they’ve built relationships and invited others to be part of their work, enthusiasm has grown.
“When you have people who feel like they’re a part, it just builds more momentum and excitement as opposed to just this one organization just doing all the work and kind of getting all the credit,” she said.
‘Something only God could do’
Charles Wilson plans to renovate the complex, which was donated by its previous owners to The Hill Church, in phases. The first, estimated at a cost of $500,000, is expected to include the sanctuary, coffee shop, offices and youth spaces. The church received an anonymous $200,000 matching donation for that project and is working on raising the rest of the funds, which Wilson said he hopes to achieve by the end of April.
The second and third phases will be oriented around community development, Wilson said. The specifics of those phases are not set in stone, but they are expected to focus on educational and physical needs.
Developer John Garland has lent his expertise to the project, serving as a mentor of sorts to Wilson, he said, offering advice and direction.
Though Garland is interested in historic preservation generally, he has a personal attachment to this building: He attended Villa Heights Baptist Church and was baptized there in high school.
“I hate to see what used to be prominent buildings in neighborhood villages get vacated like that,” Garland said. “That building stood empty for a long time and just kept deteriorating.”
Garland said he has great respect for Wilson and his mission, so it was easy to get behind the project. He said it’s clear Wilson spent a lot of time studying Roanoke before deciding where to plant his church.
Macklyn Mosley made a stop at the former Villa Heights Baptist Church on the tour he gave Wilson because it seemed like a good fit for what he wanted to do in the community, with a large facility and plenty of parking. But it was one of a few stops that day. Mosley didn’t necessarily think Wilson’s church would end up there.
Mosley, who’d met Wilson at a summer camp to which they’d both brought students in Missouri, said he’s excited to see what Wilson accomplishes. He compared the anticipation to “waiting on your favorite item that you shipped from Amazon.”
Though Mosley attends a different church, he said he tries to support Wilson whenever possible. He said it’s been neat to see other churches rally around the mission.
“It’s crazy,” Mosley said. “Something only God could do, to be honest.”
The effort has received support, both financial and physical through cleanup efforts, from churches all over the Roanoke Valley of varying sizes and denominations, and even some in other parts of the country. Wilson said he wants this to be the project not just of his church, but of the broader church community.
“Part of the reason this building is empty is because the community changed and the church said this is no longer their community and they moved to a different location,” he said. “So we want the church to have an opportunity to actually demonstrate how amazing the church can be for a project like this in a community that has challenges.”
If the partnership between churches is surprising, Wilson said it shouldn’t be.
“Oftentimes when we think church it’s almost like football teams. And really in God’s eyes there’s only one church in the valley,” he said. “But we miss that sometimes because we think, ‘Oh we’re in competition with them.’”
While some might be daunted by the scale of the project before him, Wilson is not.
“The way I view it is this building is God’s problem,” Wilson said, noting it’s up to him to provide the financing and the people to make it happen. So far, he has.