Sammy Oakey, Roanoke’s best-known undertaker and Beatles fan, has been grousing about the slow pace of justice for months now.

This past Wednesday he got a measure, during a sentencing hearing for a criminal from New England who last summer passed bad checks on Oakey’s Roanoke bank account to the tune of tens of thousands.

Circuit Judge Onzlee Ware sentenced Kenneth John Balfore, 58, of Bridgeport, Connecticut, to three years in prison on each of three felonies to which Balfore pleaded guilty: Identity theft, uttering and obtaining money under false pretenses.

Ware suspended 23 months of each sentence, leaving Balfore facing 13 months in jail on each charge. Assistant Roanoke Commonwealth's Attorney Ryan Hupp said those sentences are consecutive to each other, and any other sentences Balfore received elsewhere. The judge also ordered Balfore to pay fines and costs of $1,360.

In March, Balfore pleaded guilty in Roanoke County Circuit Court to obtaining money under false pretenses by writing a bad check on Oakey’s account at a Roanoke County branch of HomeTrust Bank.

In that case, Circuit Judge Charlie Dorsey sentenced Balfore to three years in prison, with two years suspended. According to online court records, that sentence is to run consecutively with another. Balfore was ordered to pay $1,053.

In Botetourt County, Balfore pleaded guilty to two felonies: Forgery and obtaining money under false pretenses. On May 9, a judge sentenced him to consecutive sentences totaling two and a half years, with three and a half years suspended.

And in Rockingham County in June, Balfore was sentenced to five years in prison, with two years suspended, on felony drug possession charges stemming from an arrest July 19, 2022, when he was caught with Schedule I and/or II substances.

So it appears Balfore’s going to spend at least nine and a half years in Virginia prisons, perhaps more, including at least three and a half years for the summer check-passing spree that temporarily drained Oakey’s checking account.

Oakey, president of Oakey’s Funeral Service and Crematory, got to face the convict when the undertaker gave a victim-impact statement in Roanoke Circuit Court last week.

“I’d always heard about people who had suffered identity theft,” Oakey told me after the sentencing hearing. “How it gives one a feeling of angst and anxiousness. The bank made sure I got my money back — I didn’t lose any money. I sure did lose a lot of sleep.”

In July 2022, a man posing as Oakey hit five HomeTrust bank branches in three different Roanoke Valley jurisdictions, passing phony checks drawn on Oakey’s account.

One of the checks, passed at the HomeTrust branch on Brambleton Avenue, was for $5,000. Another, at the Daleville branch of Hometown Trust, was for $1,975.

Oakey said he first learned about the crimes one day last summer when a veteran teller at HomeTrust Bank on Brambleton — who’s acquainted with Oakey— called and asked if he’d just walked out of the branch with $5,000.

Oakey had not. However, minutes earlier, a relatively new teller who didn’t know Oakey had cashed a phony check for that amount on his account, Oakey told me.

The guy wrote checks to “cash” using phony checks bearing Oakey’s name, the bank’s correct routing number and Oakey’s correct account number, Oakey said.

To pass himself off as Oakey, the suspect furnished HomeTrust Bank tellers with a U.S. passport identification card bearing Oakey’s name, address, birthdate and the suspect’s photo, Oakey said.

How did Oakey’s identity information become compromised? He’s unsure. He said it’s likely a legitimate check he wrote and mailed was stolen, and that’s how the criminals knew his home address, bank name and account number. They could have gotten such information off a stolen check.

This past June, the U.S. Postal Service began encouraging people to pay bills online, rather than mailing checks, because many were being stolen from the mail.

Last week, Balfore told the Roanoke Circuit Court judge he was panhandling when two men he knows only by the nicknames “Little Man” and “Jay” persuaded him to join them to pass bad checks, Oakey said.

They supplied phony checks and phony ID, and remained outside a bank branch as Balfore went inside to cash the bad checks. He wore an earpiece, so it seemed as if Balfore was in communication with the other men as he entered the banks.

“They would wait in the car across the street from the bank,” Oakey said.

At one of the banks, a teller asked the man posing as Oakey for his address, Oakey told me. The suspect, who was wearing an electronic earpiece at the teller’s counter, repeated the question before answering it.

In court, Balfore “said he was high the whole time,” Oakey told me. “They filled him with drugs, gave him a cellphone, and said he’d get rich. He’s not a real eloquent speaker. He never once looked at me.”

Oakey added: “The judge told him, ‘we’re all responsible for our own actions.’”

On July 19, 2022 — less than two weeks after passing Oakey’s checks here — police in Harrisonburg arrested Balfore on felony drug possession charges. A detective with Roanoke County Police first identified him as a suspect in Oakey’s case. The other cases were connected later.

The one thing Oakey wanted to dispute about the forgeries was his alleged “resemblance” to Balfore.

If you know Oakey, you might have realized he looks a little bit like Roger Stone, the dapper Republican political consultant who was convicted of lying to Congress and later pardoned by former President Donald Trump.

“The bank tellers kept telling me, ‘He looked like you, Mr. Oakey,’” Oakey told me.

“He looks nothing like me. To me, [Balfore] looked like Charles Manson a whole lot.”