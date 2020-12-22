Conservation groups purchase land to preserve views from McAfee Knob

One of the purchases announced Tuesday was of an 8-acre parcel adjacent to the McAfee Knob trailhead on Virginia 311, which has seen growing use in recent years.

Although the land is likely too steep to serve as a much-needed expansion of the parking area, it could host a building that would provide public bathrooms and an information center, Downs said.

Earlier this year, the Roanoke Appalachian Trail Club began to raise money to buy the land, which is immediately adjacent to the south side of the trail parking area.

Hundreds of individuals donated more than $44,000 before the effort was stalled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mountain Valley’s gift provided the rest of the funds needed for that parcel and two others: a 197-acre property along Blacksburg Road where the trail passed through a narrow easement, and another 353 acres just below the McAfee Knob summit.

“Piece by piece and property by property, securing these lands adds to our ongoing efforts to protect the beautiful viewshed from the A.T. of the landscape surrounding the 'Triple Crown' from Dragon’s Tooth to McAfee to Tinker Cliffs,” Heather Richards, Virginia state director for The Conservation Fund, said in the announcement.