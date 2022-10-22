Construction experience for girls promotes female interest in STEM careers

Girls and young women between the ages of 5 and 18 wore hard hats and took up nail hammering, concrete mold making and excavator driving outside a Roanoke construction business Saturday.

Aisha Jackson, an EEO, economic inclusion and diversity specialist for the Branch Group, said the company wants young women to understand that there is a place for them in the construction field.

“They shouldn't shy away from it, because it is for women just as much as it is for men,” Johnson said. “Fifty-three percent of the construction workforce nationally is expected to retire by 2036. We really need to get many different people into construction to fill those jobs, and we would like to focus on women as well as men.”

“While a recent milestone was hit in 2022, with 1 million women working in construction, the industry still falls behind compared to other industries,” according to a news release about Saturday's event. “Women only make up 14.1% of the workforce, and many of those jobs are still in female-traditional roles, such as accounting, marketing, sales, and administration.”

Nikki Williams, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline, said that by the time girls enter high school, less than 12% will consider a career in STEM.

“As early as second grade, girls have been known to say that math and science are actually fields for boys, and that they're not good at those,” Williams said. “We believe part of that challenge is access, so this really gives girls an opportunity to start, from the youngest of ages all the way up, to have some hands on experience, to understand that all these fields are open to them.”

Saturday’s event at the Branch Group’s headquarters on Peters Creek Road Northwest had about 100 pre-registered participants and featured activities at booths sponsored by about 20 other organizations, from Salem City Schools and the Kids Square Children’s Museum to the Build Smart Institute and Carter CAT.

As participants completed age-appropriate activities, they received a sticker – or “badge” – to slap on a white hard hat. Girls could fly drones, take a virtual reality tour of a construction site and ride into the sky on a boom lift.

Maggie Jackson, now a recruiter for the Branch Group, had never worked in construction until about two years ago.

“I didn't come from a construction background, but now that I'm with construction, I can't imagine not being part of it,” Jackson said. “It's really exciting to see all of these girls coming in and having an opportunity to see all the options in the industry and opportunities for them as they consider their future in construction, hopefully.”

Tiffany Purdham, 40, of Blue Ridge brought two of her daughters to the event, which she thanked the Branch Group for organizing.

“They like to build things. They build things with their dad all the time,” Purdham said. “It’s not just for guys. Girls can do anything that they want to do.”