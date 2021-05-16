Construction of multi-modal transit facility in Blacksburg underway

BLACKSBURG — Construction has started on the long-anticipated multi-modal transit facility at Virginia Tech.

The $36 million project involves the construction of a two-story, 13,000-square-foot facility and will centralize bus stops and routes throughout the area. The project will aim to improve safety, convenience and efficiency for the BT system.

Along with Blacksburg Transit, the facility will serve as a hub for bike sharing and larger bus services such as the Smart Way that runs between the Roanoke and New River valleys and the Virginia Breeze.

“This will be a place for bus riders, as well as walkers [and] bicyclists,” Blacksburg Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith said.

The multi-modal facility has been planned for over a decade and also comes as other major transportation initiatives in the region are coming to fruition. State officials, including Gov. Ralph Northam, recently stopped in Christiansburg to announce an agreement that will lead to the return of passenger rail to the New River Valley.

“We have an opportunity to bring back old technologies like passenger rail, but also build on the infrastructure we have now,” Hager-Smith said, “and really make the most of the different kinds of transportation available to us.”