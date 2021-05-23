Construction of new Blacksburg parking garage, police station underway

BLACKSBURG — Construction of a new police station and parking garage are underway on the town’s old middle school site.

The estimated $26.3 million project—$16.5 million for the police station and $9.8 million for the parking deck—is expected to be complete at some point in the spring of 2022 and will form a piece of the greater redevelopment of the roughly 20-acre downtown Blacksburg site.

The parking garage and police station complex will be among the structures on the site to be paid for and belong to the town, with the remainder of the development set to involve a mixture of privately-owned residential and commercial properties.

The entire project, which was finally given the green light in 2019 following years of debate and planning between developers and multiple governments, is expected to further transform downtown Blacksburg.

Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith specifically addressed the need for the new police station and garage.

“As everyone knows, it took more than a decade for this project to launch,” she said. “We have needed an updated police facility for probably 20 years. If anybody visits there they will understand how inadequate the facilities are. We owe this to the people who protect and serve us. I’m elated that it’s about to happen.”