Construction of new Blacksburg parking garage, police station underway

BLACKSBURG — Construction of a new police station and parking garage are underway on the town’s old middle school site.
The estimated $26.3 million project—$16.5 million for the police station and $9.8 million for the parking deck—is expected to be complete at some point in the spring of 2022 and will form a piece of the greater redevelopment of the roughly 20-acre downtown Blacksburg site.
The parking garage and police station complex will be among the structures on the site to be paid for and belong to the town, with the remainder of the development set to involve a mixture of privately-owned residential and commercial properties.
The entire project, which was finally given the green light in 2019 following years of debate and planning between developers and multiple governments, is expected to further transform downtown Blacksburg.
Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith specifically addressed the need for the new police station and garage.
“As everyone knows, it took more than a decade for this project to launch,” she said. “We have needed an updated police facility for probably 20 years. If anybody visits there they will understand how inadequate the facilities are. We owe this to the people who protect and serve us. I’m elated that it’s about to happen.”
The parking garage, Hager-Smith said, will primarily address two needs: more parking for the general public and parking for the commercial clients slated to occupy the site.
“I would challenge how many minutes are you willing to circle and scout for a free parking space,” the mayor said in reference to the need to provide more parking for the general public.
Hager-Smith said part of the success of the commercial entities that will occupy the site—formally called Midtown after the development partnership—will depend on the provision of structured parking.
The parking deck will also help reduce the need for surface or on-street, which in turn will open more opportunities for trails, gathering space and biking, Hager-Smith said.
When complete, the parking deck and police station complex will be located on the corner of Clay Street and the new Church Street, a roadway that will be added to the old middle school site as part of the project.
The two-story police station will partly wrap the parking deck, which is slated to be five stories tall and provide 300 spaces, according to plans provided by the town.
Blacksburg plans to use money it has budgeted over the years to pay off the new police station.
The parking deck will be paid off over time with new revenue generated by taxes on the development—meals and lodging taxes and business licenses—and a special services tax district that will exclusively cover the old middle school site.
The special tax district will require all private property owners on the site to pay an additional 20 cents on their town real estate tax rate.
Blacksburg property owners currently pay a tax rate of 26 cents per $100 of assessed value, which translates to an annual bill of $260 for the owner of a home assessed at $100,000. That is in addition to Montgomery County’s rate of 89 cents, which makes for an annual county bill of $890 for a home of the same value.
The special district will remain in place until the collection of the principal amount of $2.6 million, along with the additional amount owed in interest, according to measure approved by Blacksburg Town Council last fall.