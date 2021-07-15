 Skip to main content
Construction worker injured at Roanoke hospital project site
A construction worker was injured Thursday morning when a pipe failed during a pressure test at the Crystal Spring Tower project site at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

A cap detached from the pipe during the test and struck a worker, said Alabama-based firm Robins & Morton, which is managing the construction of the new 10-story, 500,000-square-foot tower addition to the hospital.

Carilion said the incident happened about 11:30 a.m., and both Roanoke Fire-EMS and hospital emergency department staff responded.

The worker was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. The person's condition couldn’t be immediately confirmed Thursday afternoon.

“None of our operations have been interrupted, and the construction is operating normally,” read a statement shared by Carilion spokesman Pete Larkin.

“Right now, our focus is on helping the injured worker,” he added.

Robins & Morton also said its immediate focus was on helping the worker and their family.

The company thanked medical responders for their swift assistance.

“Safety is one of our core values, and something we stress every day, throughout our organization and at every worksite, and we are investigating this incident,” said Robins & Morton spokeswoman Rachael Farr.

The Virginia Department of Labor and Industry said it had been notified of the incident and will undertake an investigation as well.

The Crystal Spring Tower addition is part of a larger, $300 million facilities expansion announced in 2019. The tower is scheduled to be finished in 2025.

