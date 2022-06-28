Construction worker killed in overnight I-81 hit-and-run

Virginia State Police are searching for a tractor-trailer that fatally struck a Interstate 81 construction worker early Tuesday in Roanoke County.

According to a news release, Matthew C. Frazier, 54, of Clifton Forge, died when he was struck around 2:38 a.m. in the interstate's northbound lane by an 18-wheeler that did not stop afterward.

Frazier was hit near mile marker 142 as he exited a piece of construction equipment which was being loaded on a lowboy trailer. He was wearing a traffic vest, state police said.

State police said they are working to identify the tractor-trailer from videos obtained from multiple construction vehicles at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.