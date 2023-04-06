A youth talent show and its budget sparked public skepticism of Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission’s spending habits. But the teens that participated in the show last month say it gave them something they didn’t know they had: A voice.

Kamya Andrews, 14, has enjoyed singing since she was little and started singing more often at church in the last year. Now she believes that she belongs on stage.

“I’ve always been scared to sing in front of people,” said Andrews, who sang “Never Enough” by Loren Allred. “But during the time I was actually on stage, it felt amazing, and I was like, ‘This is where I’m meant to be.’”

The show, called Talent in the Star, gathered a crowd that filled the Jefferson Center’s Shaftman Performance Hall on Friday, March 24. Spectators rallied with applause in support of each act, from song and dance numbers to poem recitations. Twenty-three youths participated in the competition while another 17 contributed behind-the-scenes efforts.

The Gun Violence Prevention Commission is a publicly funded group that was tasked with remediating the city’s recurring firearm bloodshed.

The planned talent show, including its original $25,000 budget, raised eyebrows among some commissioners and city officials, who questioned whether the event would tangibly serve at-risk youth and whether the money could be better spent on other projects.

An audit of Gun Violence Prevention Commission’s funds was announced by the city and is expected to be complete in June. But the show went on, funded by donations from local nonprofits and community organizations.

“I think the talent show was good for the city, because it brought people together,” Andrews said. “We’re doing this not only to bring the community together, but to get our voices out in the community. […] The youth have something to say.”

Brandy Campbell, whose 17-year-old brother Nickalas Lee was fatally shot in 2017 by a Roanoke gang member shortly after he graduated from high school, agreed that the show lifted up the community.

“It is sometimes really lonely on the aftermath side of grief, especially with a violent death,” Campbell said. “Just seeing so many people there and the outpouring of support, not necessarily knowing anyone in the crowd or knowing anything, but just to see people show up for one another was just really refreshing.”

At Lee’s memorial service, Campbell said the song “Man in the Mirror” by Michael Jackson was played. When the talent show opened with a group dance act to the same song, she couldn’t hold back her tears.

“I was just overwhelmed with the emotion of missing him, and seeing all of those kids taking the stand and being there for one another… I wasn’t expecting to be that overwhelmed with emotion,” Campbell said.

The winner of the show, 14-year-old D’Ante Elliott, danced to another song by Jackson, moonwalk and all.

“If you want to dance, you just got to clear your mind,” Elliott said. “You just got to listen to the music. You got to hear the bass. You just got to feel the movement.”

“Kids love to sing and kids love to dance, and he was so good, and he commanded the stage,” Campbell said of Elliott. “It was just an awesome performance. And you could tell his heart was in it. And that makes a difference when kids get up there and they show their heart like that and their vulnerability. It’s not easy to be on that big stage.”

Elliott and four other finalists received cash prizes for their performances. Some of the teens have already used their winnings to purchase new cell phones and bicycles. Saniyah Cotton, an 18-year-old singer who tied a dance act for third place, said she wants to use her winnings to buy and learn more instruments.

“I want to try to make my little studio,” Cotton said. “I want to go to school so I can learn how to manage a business, have my own type of classroom.”

She said the talent show created a safe space and kept youth away from danger on the street.

“That peaceful message and that peaceful event that went on blocked everything else negative that went on outside and was probably going on around in the world,” Cotton said. “And it was great. […] The city loves to see their kids up there doing something great and positive for the world. And when they see that, it touches other people. They’re like, ‘Look what I raised.’”

“That was 40 kids, 40 families, plus their friends and neighbors that were all there together that night, no one thinking about violence, except the hope of change,” Campbell said. “We were there to be supportive of one another. We weren’t there to create trouble.”

Prior to the night of the show, the 40 youths participated in conflict resolution workshops, where they forged new friendships, uplifted each other and learned how to better communicate with their peers.

“I think the city should communicate more, and not just the city, but people in the city should communicate more with each other, instead of just choosing violence as an answer,” Andrews said. “I know it might sound really cliché, but violence really isn’t the answer, especially if it’s going to take a life, because you’re killing someone over something that literally could be resolved just by talking.”

During the show, each youth’s performance was preceded by a video clip in which they spoke about how gun violence had impacted them.

“Even the kids that said that they had not been personally affected by gun violence, they were all afraid. Fear is a really heavy feeling,” Campbell said. “To hear those kids just be so honest about their fear, it just makes me sad. We just want to protect the kids and we want to protect each other but the kids, they really are the next generation, and they’ve got so much to say, and so much talent.”

Both Elliott and 13-year-old pianist Melody Perez, who placed second in the talent show with her own rendition of “Spear of Justice” by Toby Fox, said they have experienced shootings and bomb threats and lockdowns at their schools.

“Last year, when I was in eighth grade, we went on a lockdown. I had to go almost inside of a locker because, I was like, ‘Oh, I’m out in the hallways, where do I go?’” Perez said. “It was because this kid decided he would bring a gun to school. And he shot a toilet. Basically, the thing was that these two kids were bullying him and were saying that once he got off the bus they were going to beat him up. They were threatening to kill him, so he needed to bring something to defend himself with. And he brought a gun. I don’t think it’s a very nice, healthy thing for community when you can just bring a gun to school and nobody will notice.”

Cotton said a shooting recently occurred at her workplace.

“It’s affected me because people [are] just being thoughtless and not caring about how they can hurt anybody in that moment, because bullets have no names,” she said. “At this point, they just need to stop selling guns. They just need to put them away. I don’t even know why anybody would create them. […]There are other ways to go about things.”

Andrews said she occasionally hears gunshots at night.

“I don’t like it. Because people are dying without cause,” she said. “Even if there is a cause, I feel like nothing is ever serious enough to the point where you have to take someone’s life from them.”

Andrews said she has experienced loss, though not due to gun violence. Her younger brother died when he was just four months old. She wore a necklace in his memory during Talent in the Star rehearsals, and she said music helps her to cope with challenges.

“When stuff happens in your life, you can either choose to use that negatively or you can choose to get stronger in your gifts and get stronger in your talents and look at stuff in different positive ways,” she said. “I have had a rough life. And instead of me using that in a negative way, I’m going to make something of my life, which is another reason why I did this talent show. I want to sing more. I want to get my name out there.”

Campbell said that despite pushback from some about the show, she believes it was a successful gun violence prevention strategy.

“Just saying you want it to stop is not really going to make it stop. This was something to show that the community has to come together and have a conversation to implement change,” Campbell said. “I was glad to see everyone smiling and come together. It just really was a wonderful night of community spirit.”

“It’s showing people how much talent this generation has,” Elliott said.

“And showing how maybe you don’t have to go around shooting people. Maybe you can just come to little shows and have fun listening to music for a while,” Perez added. “You can just sit there and watch a performance and chill. You don’t have to go around shooting things up. There are other ways to have fun.”

Perez said the city should “keep making these events happen.”

“Keep watching people progress in their talents, progress in their lives,” she said. “Keep supporting others. Keep doing what you like to do. Because then stuff like this might happen more often.”