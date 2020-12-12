Convictions continue with Icy Roads meth case

CHRISTIANSBURG — An Ironto man’s guilty plea last week brought the latest conviction in Montgomery County’s Icy Roads methamphetamine case, in which 30 people were accused of taking part in a drug ring that stretched from Elliston to Georgia.

Kenneth Wayne Raines, 65, was in the county’s Circuit Court to plead guilty to two felony charges of possessing a Schedule II drug. He said that he realized the charges each carry potential sentences of 10 years behind bars. Defense attorney I.D. Caudill of Salem said Raines had rejected a plea agreement offered by prosecutors because he thought it would be better just to plead guilty and let Judge Mike Fleenor sentence him. Fleenor scheduled a sentencing hearing for March 10.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Rachel Shrader said that investigators found that Thomas George Belcher Jr., a 46-year-old Elliston resident accused of being a central figure in bringing meth from Georgia to Montgomery County, sold the drug from Raines’ home in the 1700 block of Garlick Road. Law enforcement officers who searched the house found meth, Shrader said.

Also, when Raines was arrested in June on the earlier possession charge, a sheriff’s deputy searched him and found a bag of crystalline substance in his wallet. Raines asked the deputy to get rid of it, Shrader said. Lab tests showed the substance was meth.