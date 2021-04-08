 Skip to main content
Cooking fire displaces 2 in Roanoke
No one was injured by the fire reported just after 2 p.m. in the 300 block of Hackley Avenue Northwest, officials said.

A cooking fire displaced two people and a pair of kittens Thursday afternoon in northwest Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

The flareup, extinguished within six minutes of fire trucks responding, was reported just after 2 p.m. in the 300 block of Hackley Avenue.

Crews arrived to find smoke issuing from a townhome. Two kittens were rescued, officials said, and no one was injured.

The residents will be displaced but are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire was unattended cooking, officials said. The fire department reminded home chefs to always stand watch over their stoves and grills.

