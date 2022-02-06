Cool cacti

BLACKSBURG

Folks passing by 1009 Kentwood Drive on wintry days often do a double-take.

Dozens of snow-speckled cacti adorn the property’s streetside slope. Interspersed with agave, yucca and artfully arranged rocks, they seem oblivious to the fact that the nearest desert is 1,000 miles west.

Is someone prepping for global warming? Or is this a case of being in denial about Blacksburg winters?

Trent Davis is doing neither. The Virginia Tech counselor likes experimenting with unusual landscaping. He loves seeing how far he can push the growing zone for his exotic plantings. For three years, he’s been ripping up traditional Virginia shrubs and grass from his lot and replacing them with an assortment of cacti, yucca and agave.

“I didn’t want my mother’s flower garden. I wanted to do something different,” said Davis, who grew up in Richmond. “And I hate mowing grass.”

It all started with a sandbox. The former owners’ children’s sandy play area looked like the perfect spot for cacti. Turned out it wasn’t. Davis’ learning process began.

“The cacti died. The sandbox was full of fine-grain sand; it gummed up and held water so the cactus roots rotted,” he said.

While some types of cactus do fine in cold-winter climates, what cacti are most prickly about is not temperature but drainage. Cacti thrive on light, heat and excellent drainage. Too much water soaking their roots for too long is death.

Davis now plants his cacti and other succulents in a mixture of gravel and clean soil with no extra organic matter. Because the local soil is too acid for alkaline-loving cacti, Davis mixes in an application of a limestone amendment made of superheated North Carolina slate. Regular potting soil is bad for cacti because it holds way too much water.

All cacti are succulents — plants that can store water in their roots, stems and leaves. But not all succulents are cacti. All cacti — and only cacti — have spine cushions, called areoles. These look like small bumps from which spines, branches, leaves and flowers grow.

Though many people think cacti are limited to the Desert Southwest, some varieties of prickly pear cactus are hardy enough to grow deep into Canada. In fact, you can find a variety of prickly pear cactus (Opuntia humifusa) growing wild in Virginia and North Carolina, sometimes even in Blacksburg’s USDA Hardiness Zone 6B, which can reach -5 in a severe winter.

Davis has native prickly pear cactus and yucca in his gardens; he’s also coddling a South African aloe and succulents from Korea and Greece. He nurtures an agave pup (young plant from a runner) lifted from the landscaping of a Savannah, Georgia, restaurant and another from a parking lot in coastal North Carolina. He’s also experimenting with a hummingbird-attracting agave-manfreda cross-bred to live at least 300 miles south. Five small palms sit on his south-facing slope, bundled in frost-cloth fabric against the winter winds.

“Ninety percent of my plants are out of their growing zone. I’m surprised how well they are doing,” Davis said.

Davis readily admits he has a loss rate of 20 percent pushing the plants’ growing zone the way he does. To give the plantings a boost, he sets delicate plants against the south wall of his house and creates microclimates in the shelter of the six tons of rocks he’s collected with a U.S. National Forest permit.

“Each plant is an experiment,” Davis said. “Even if the plant dies, I consider the experiment $20 well spent.”

A former electrical engineer with a doctorate in counseling, Davis approaches his landscaping project with scientific curiosity and a sense of artistry. He cares for his nearly 150 outdoor and indoor cacti and other succulents – more than half are cacti – but also considers them learning experiences. When one dies, he has another to go into its spot.

Davis’ frequent gardening companion is Derek, his therapy dog, who aids in his Virginia Tech counseling sessions. The two are so bonded the Labrador retriever knows not to venture among the plants, even the pricker-less ones. A cheeky deer and some voles have not been so considerate. The deer nibbled on non-spiny cactus and voles wreaked havoc upon the roots of several plants.

“Generally, pests are not fond of cactus or succulents,” Davis said. “Dogs don’t urinate on them. They’re planted in gravel, so bugs don’t bother them much.”

His desert plants don’t require watering after he gets them started or much in the way of fertilizer, Davis said. Weeding spiny plants is more problematic. Even with gloves, Davis says his forearms get torn up as he weeds.

Davis obtains the majority of his plants from Plant Delights Nursery in Raleigh, North Carolina, and Cold Hardy Cacti in Lakewood, Colorado. He plans to expand his gardens in the coming years and is interested in trying cacti with trunks, perhaps some Joshua tree relatives.

The best time for observing Davis’ streetside gardens is in late May and June. In the late spring and first weeks of summer, the cacti put on a show of yellow, orange, maroon, magenta and purple blooms.