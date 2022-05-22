Cool cars displayed at Salem for mental health nonprofit

A fleet of sleek sports cars, muscle trucks and vintage motorcycles vroomed to Salem Civic Center on Saturday in support of mental health services for the Roanoke Valley.

Family Service of Roanoke Valley helps people toward emotional wellness, healthy relationships and a hope-filled future, said Jill Sluss, chief development officer for the nonprofit, standing in a parking lot filled with 118 cool cars.

“We are a 120-year-old mental health nonprofit, and this is our spring fundraiser,” Sluss said. “We provide so many services to our community.”

Offerings from Family Service of Roanoke Valley include: affordable counseling for people aged 2 and older, youth programs for elementary through high school students, public guardianship services for adults, and personal affairs management to help prevent people becoming homeless during hard times.

Saturday was the second year Family Service of Roanoke Valley held its Bike, Car & Truck Show, with plans to make it an annual event, Sluss said. A long list of community sponsors contributed to the local nonprofit’s fundraising efforts, along with car entry fees, t-shirt and raffle sales.

“We invited anyone who wanted to come out and show off their motorcycle, car or truck,” Sluss said. “With these events… we’re able to reach a whole segment of the population that we had not reached before — primarily men.”

Learn more about Family Service of Roanoke Valley at www.fsrv.org. For help, call 540-795-4653.

