Cool, damp Sunday broke records; not all that hot in week ahead

A cloudy, damp Sunday brought a record cool break from what has, thus far, been a historically sticky summer in the Roanoke area.

Roanoke’s high temperature of 72 degrees beat out a 104-year-old record for coolest high temperature on July 10. Roanoke weather records date to 1912.

Likewise, Blacksburg’s high temperature of 67 beat out 70 in 1969 and 1979 for the coolest July 10 high temperature. Blacksburg records go back to 1893.

The June 1 to July 9 period has been the fourth warmest such period on record for average temperature at Roanoke, averaging 76.8 degrees, beat out only by 76.9 in 1952, 77.5 in 1925 and 78.2 in 2010.

Though there have been 18 days above 90 in that time frame, 11th most on record, including a high of 98 on Wednesday, the very warm average temperature thus far this summer has been mainly due to muggy nights, as high dew points have held temperatures up at night. So far, there have been 12 days since June 1 with a low above 70 degrees in Roanoke, topped only by 13 in 2010.

Sporadic rains with thunderstorms in the past week and more widespread general rain late Saturday and early Sunday have helped ease dryness in and near the Roanoke and New River Valleys. Roanoke received 1.82 inches of rain Friday through Sunday and 2.45 since Wednesday, both more than the 1.42 inches for all of June.

The week ahead appears likely to be drier behind a cold front that moved through Sunday, though some showers and storms are possible at midweek. Temperatures will be mostly in the 60s for lows and 80s for highs, though a day or two may pop into the low 90s in the Roanoke Valley and points south and east, particularly Tuesday.

The tail end of the front that passed through may stall over the northern Gulf of Mexico and develop into a tropical system -- something to keep an eye on in days ahead. Doubtful it would have much impact on Southwest Virginia weather, however.

More widespread and intense heat may spread over much of the nation by next weekend and the following week as the "heat dome" high pressure system over the south-central and southwest U.S. expands northward and perhaps somewhat eastward.