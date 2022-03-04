 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cool Friday for Roanoke area before possible 80-degree Monday ... but winter relapse in sight for mid-month

A new push of Arctic air is expected to be centered over the Great Lakes by mid-month, and may expand more south and east from there.

Get on board the March roller-coaster.

We have a temporary break from spring warmth on this Friday, with more typical early March 50s highs after 30s lows. But the warmup spikes anew over the weekend into early next week, with some 70s highs on Saturday, widespread 70s highs by Sunday and quite possibly a few 80ish temperatures by Monday.

March 7 record highs are 83 at Roanoke and 76 at Blacksburg, set in 2009 -- less than a week after widespread 3-9 inches of snow snow and lows in the single digits and lower teens. We probably won't quite reach those, but it's not out of the question.

A cold front with some showers Monday night pushes us back down to more normal temperatures again, 50s highs and 30s lows, toward the middle to latter part of next week. But it is beyond that when the temperatures may take a much different turn.

There are growing signals on virtually all long-range forecast models of a major push of Arctic air southward over the central and eastern U.S. in the March 12-17 range. We might get another brief warm surge late next week right before it arrives.

It is too early to get a good idea of the intensity and duration of the winter relapse for our region, or whether snow might be involved. But suffice it to say, spring hasn't sprung for good.

Nothing too unexpected in any of this. It is March, after all.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

 

Since 2003, Kevin Myatt has penned the weekly Weather Journal column, and since 2006, the Weather Journal blog, which becomes particularly busy with snow. Kevin has edited a book on hurricanes and has helped lead Virginia Tech students on storm chases.

