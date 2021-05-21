Cornershot: I'd rate this one a 6 ...

As you get older, you naturally develop some aches and pains.

When you go to the doctor, you’re sometimes asked to rate your discomfort on a scale of one to 10. The system is subjective and imprecise.

Sometimes, you don’t want to “bother” the doctor so you downplay your pain, and other times, you’re tired and worried, so it seems worse.

To help you figure it out, I’m offering this plain-English rating system. You’re welcome to take it to your next appointment.

1—Yeah, it’s kind of a nagging pain, but I can live with it.

2—It smarts a bit — didn’t feel like taking the kids hiking this weekend.

3—It’s hard to get comfortable when I stand, sleep or sit.

4—What can I do/take for it?

5—It hurts all the time. Maybe we can get an MRI?

6—I called into work sick because of it.

7—Give. Me. The. Strongest. Med. You. Have.

8—It hurts so bad, I think I’m going to ralph.

9—I’ll tell you how it feels as soon as I can stop screaming.