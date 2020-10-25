Coronavirus' impact on crime and courts varies across New River, Roanoke valleys

Now the Montgomery County department is facing increased numbers and more serious cases of domestic violence, Edmonton said.

Edmonton attributed some of the increase in domestic violence to people not receiving their usual outpatient care for mental health and other problems – either not receiving care at all or getting it online instead of face-to-face.

But if there is a complaint that involves the safety of children or others, social services staff continue to go into peoples’ homes, Edmonton added.

She described a recent case as typical of recent months: Children were taken out of a home after complaints of violence, but there was not enough evidence to bring criminal charges and the mother was unwilling to leave her abusive partner because he was paying the household bills.

“She’s not working now and hasn’t been since the pandemic. I think she just feels lost,” Edmonton said.

Pettitt said that between March 6 and Oct. 6, her office opened 90 cases involving assault and battery on a family member. For the same time period in 2019, 44 such cases were opened.

Giles County is dealing with a similar trend, said Tamy Mann, director the county’s Victim/Witness Assistance Program.