Coronavirus puts spotlight on paid leave during General Assembly session

Paid family and medical leave provides leave for an employee’s serious illness or medical condition, the need to care for a family member, or the need to care for a new child. With earned paid sick leave programs, employees accrue sick leave hours to be used for short-term illnesses. Several states have set up their own systems so that employees receive these types of paid leave.

Under the paid family and medical leave proposal from Ayala and Boysko, employers and employees would split the cost by contributing to a pool that employees would tap into if they need to go on paid leave. All employees would contribute a small payroll deduction. The Virginia Employment Commission would administer this program and set the rate of wages to be split among the employee and employer. The benefit wouldn’t become available until 2024.

The Offices of the Secretary of Commerce and Trade and the Chief Workforce Development Advisor published a report in the fall about how Virginia would run a paid family and medical leave program. The study estimated that financing the program would result in a contribution rate of 0.5% of wages that would be split between employees and employers. For example, an employee earning annual wages of $60,000 would contribute 0.25% of wages, which is about $2.89 per week. The employer would also contribute $2.89 per week.