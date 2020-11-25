 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coronavirus-related closings, cancellations and postponements during the holidays
0 comments
top story

Coronavirus-related closings, cancellations and postponements during the holidays

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Last updated 1:57 p.m. Nov 25

The Roanoke Times is putting together a list of holiday events and activities that have either been modified or canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. If your organization has an event that has been altered in some way due to COVID-19, please send an email to news@roanoke.com and we will add it to this page.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Public venues/town activities

  • The Bridgewater Plaza in Smith Mountain Lake canceled their annual holiday event, which had been scheduled for Nov. 28.

Event modifications

  • Roanoke County’s Illuminights is only selling advance tickets with assigned arrival times. Tickets can be purchased here.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Montgomery County fatal crash shifts from drunk driving to manslaughter charge

Montgomery County prosecutors last week dropped a drunken driving charge against Preston Conner Jones, 24, of Blacksburg, saying they would instead pursue a charge of aggravated involuntary manslaughter tied to his role in a fatal June 7 crash. The single-vehicle accident killed Mercedes Diane Scales, also 24, a former Christiansburg resident who had a Falls Church address at the time of her death.

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Roanoke police body camera footage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert