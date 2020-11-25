Coronavirus-related closings, cancellations and postponements during the holidays

Last updated 1:57 p.m. Nov 25
The Roanoke Times is putting together a list of holiday events and activities that have either been modified or canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. If your organization has an event that has been altered in some way due to COVID-19, please send an email to news@roanoke.com and we will add it to this page.
Public venues/town activities
- The Bridgewater Plaza in Smith Mountain Lake canceled their annual holiday event, which had been scheduled for Nov. 28.
Event modifications
Roanoke County’s Illuminights is only selling advance tickets with assigned arrival times. Tickets can be purchased here.
