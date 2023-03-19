Justin and Keri vanBlaricom say they have invested more than $10,000 to turn Roanoke’s old Fishburn Park caretaker’s cottage into a cafe, and they don’t even own the property yet.

The vanBlaricoms are holding a community engagement meeting 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at the upper Fishburn Park shelter to gather input from park neighbors about turning the cottage, known as the Blackwell House, into a coffee shop.

For the vanBlaricoms, the project is personal. They have been friends since childhood, grew up hanging out in the Grandin Court neighborhood and Fishburn Park and they now live nearby.

The cafe idea came about after one of their children asked about starting a coffee shop. Then, the question became how to do that in a way that would maximize community benefit. The Blackwell House seemed like the perfect opportunity to give back to the community and show their kids they can do anything they set their mind to, they think.

In November, the city council approved a contract to give the vanBlaricoms roughly an acre of park land — including the house — for $10, but not until after the couple submits a rezoning package, complete with a survey, subdivision plat, property narrative and planned unit development plan.

Initially due in January, council granted the vanBlaricoms an extension March 6, giving them until about mid-April to submit the rezoning package. Justin vanBlaricom said they plan to submit by March 27.

Once the package is in, public hearings and votes will be held on the rezoning request. If approved then, and only then, will the vanBlaricoms close on the property. At that point, the clock starts ticking again: They will have 90 days from closing to start construction and then another nine months to “achieve substantial completion of construction.”

If it sounds like a lot, it is the vanBlaricoms’ say, hence their March 6 request for an extension. They requested a six-month extension based on the advice of city staff.

On March 6, council members Luke Priddy and Stephanie Moon Reynolds questioned giving the vanBlaricoms an extension, arguing that they have known the timeline all along and, with the park land being made available for so little money, should be held to the original contract.

Vice Mayor Joe Cobb pointed out that this is far from the first development contract or construction project to require an extension.

“Over these last few years we have seen construction project after construction project delayed, for any number of reasons,” Cobb said. “And I’m a little concerned that we’re holding [the vanBlaricoms] hard and fast to this, when we’ve had other projects that have taken longer. ... The delays are not concerning to me. What I’m hearing ... is that you’re continuing to be on track, you’re in communication with economic development ... and I see no reason not to support this extension. ... I feel like we’re, in some ways, holding you to a different standard than we might some other construction projects.”

Council member Trish White-Boyd agreed that extra time was appropriate, but advocated for a three month extension, rather than the six months requested by the vanBlaricoms and recommended by staff.

“It sounds like they’re doing everything they can do ... but let’s keep it going [forward],” White-Boyd said.

In the end, the council approved a three-month extension.

Council also asked the vanBlaricoms to gather more community input as part of the process. That’s why the vanBlaricoms are holding the meeting Wednesday. They also started a Facebook page for the project — Fishburn Perk — in January, where the feedback has been positive. They said many neighbors and friends believe it would be nice to have a cafe so close by.

But the project isn’t universally popular.

Owen McGuire and Freeda Cathcart — the Grandin Court Neighborhood Association president and secretary, respectively — object to the sale and rezoning of more land than the house takes up.

The vanBlaricoms told The Roanoke Times they plan to use the extra land to leverage a construction loan.

“My impression is that [the vanBlaricoms] are genuine,” Cathcart said.

Her and McGuire’s concerns center on what could be done with the land years from now, if the vanBlaricoms ever sell it.

McGuire indicated a desire for legal assurance that the land will not be used for other commercial businesses that could disrupt the quiet neighborhood and park.

Justin vanBlaricom said the rezoning application will restrict the property to specific permitted uses.

“It ... protects the property from becoming something it shouldn’t,” he said.

More specific information about permitted uses will be clear once the rezoning package is submitted.

If the rezoning is approved and they close on the property, Keri vanBlaricom said they expect to spend at least half a million just to get the cafe off the ground.

“The only thing we gain is a chance to take a risk,” Keri vanBlaricom said, laughing. “But we’re excited.”