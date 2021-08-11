Court filing seeks to prevent blasting for pipeline on Bent Mountain

The owners of a Bent Mountain property being crossed by the Mountain Valley Pipeline are asking a federal judge to stop the blasting of rock that would "explode the headwaters of Bottom Creek."

A motion seeking a temporary injunction was filed Wednesday by an attorney for the Terry family.

Construction crews building the natural gas pipeline began boring holes through earth and bedrock Tuesday to prepare for blasting to clear a trench for the buried, 42-inch diameter pipe.

John Coles Terry has confirmed that "half of the borings are half-full with water from the shallow aquifer serving as the headwaters of Bottom Creek — a water body protected by regulation," according to a motion filed in U.S. District Court in Roanoke.

Blasting would cause damage to Terry's property and others downstream, the motion states.

The Terrys are asking a judge to prevent blasting while they seek a stay from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

Joe Sherman, a Norfolk attorney who filed the motion, is seeking a hearing today or later this week.

