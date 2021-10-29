Court hears arguments in latest legal attack on Mountain Valley Pipeline

In 2018, the 4th Circuit reversed the Forest Service's permit, ruling that the agency had been too accepting of Mountain Valley's assurances that burying a 42-inch diameter pipe along steep slopes in the Jefferson National Forest would not cause major problems with erosion and sedimentation.

"We still think the agency didn't take a hard look at sediment," Nathan Matthews, another attorney for the Sierra Club, said in asking the court to invalidate the approval for a second time.

The judges hearing the arguments regularly interjected questions, which including asking the Forest Service why models it relied on predicted far less sedimentation than what has been measured by USGS gauges.

"How is the model an effective measure of what will happen in the forest if it is not considering real-world evidence?" Judge Stephanie Thacker asked at one point.

The court's earlier reversals of permits issued to Mountain Valley came during the administration of Donald Trump, and pipeline opponents were hopeful that under the control of President Joe Biden, federal agencies would think twice about defending the renewed permits.

That has not happened, with lawyers for the government arguing Friday that additional steps have been taken to correct earlier problems.