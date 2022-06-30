 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Court's ruling won't have direct impact, Appalachian Power Co. says

The Supreme Court's ruling on Thursday limiting federal authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants does not directly impact Appalachian Power Co., which for years has relied predominantly on coal but more recently is accelerating a transition to renewable energy.

“Our customers, investors and other stakeholders expect that we are moving as quickly as possible to a clean energy future, and we are pursuing that goal,” spokeswoman Teresa Hall wrote in an email Thursday.

The utility’s parent company, American Electric Power, has retired or sold more than 13,700 megawatts of coal-fueled generation over the past decade, Hall said. In Virginia, the Clean Economy Act mandates that all 500,000-some customers of Appalachian receive all carbon-free electricity by 2050.

While acquiring more solar and wind energy, Appalachian is also upgrading two of its coal-fired plants in West Virginia — which currently provide about two-thirds of its power — in order to comply with state and federal environmental regulations.

Last year, the State Corporation Commission approved a rate increase for Appalachian to finance improvements to the plants’ coal ash disposal methods and treatments of flue emissions. The increase added another $2.17 to the monthly bill of an average residential customer.

A second proposed increase is pending before the commission, this one to pay for additional surface water protections.

The Supreme Court ruling focuses on greenhouse gas regulation and does not affect those upgrades, Hall said.

