Covering a year when everything changed

A year ago, the way the journalists at The Roanoke Times cover the Roanoke and New River valleys and prepare and present the newspaper and roanoke.com website changed overnight.
Instead of working in an open-floor newsroom in downtown Roanoke and a bureau in a Christiansburg shopping center outbuilding, we dispersed. Like offices across the country and world, we began working remotely.
It was dramatic and sudden. As then-President Trump declared a national state of emergency, we began counting laptops and VPN connections and making other preparations to work remotely. Just after St. Patrick’s Day, we sent most reporters and editors to work from home to avoid the risk of an office outbreak.
But the reporting continued. The very week of our newsroom diaspora, a new reporter started working for the paper covering the education beat. Claire Mitzel grew up reading the newspaper in Franklin County, earned a journalism degree, and worked for a smaller paper in the Shenandoah Valley before we hired her. A few days after starting her new beat, the governor closed schools across Virginia. Mitzel has proceeded to chronicle that shutdown, its effects on parents and students, and the slowly accelerating reopening movement. Late last year, she also won a fellowship for a data journalism project, the results of which should be published later this spring.
Every reporter contributed to the initial wave of coverage of how the shutdown was affecting our region. Some stories focused on the human element: how people with loved ones in nursing homes or assisted living centers were unable to see their family members; or how families with school-age children were suddenly faced with a child care dilemma. Others were more institutionally based, from businesses forced to close, to faith communities scrambling to arrange virtual services, to local governments realizing their revenues were likely to plunge dramatically.
While much of the reporting could be done by phone, some of it had to be done in person, particularly photojournalism. Photographers Heather Rousseau, Matt Gentry and Stephanie Klein-Davis (who has since left the paper to become a teacher) were out chronicling the developing story, along with our regular freelance photographers. Many of our reporters now have returned to reporting in the field, especially those covering courts and police, business, politics and local governments.
Numerous reporters have covered public health aspects of the pandemic, but the point person for our COVID-19 coverage has been Luanne Rife, a veteran journalist. Rife, our health care reporter since 2015, began 2020 with plans to execute a yearlong series of articles about policies that keep Virginians trapped in state psychiatric facilities even after they’re ready to be discharged.
But then in March, Rife became our primary pandemic reporter. She had 232 bylined articles in 2020 alone, the majority pandemic related. When she learned that the state was refusing to make public the names of long-term care facilities that were experiencing outbreaks of COVID-19, she asked why. And she wrote about it. Finally, a month later, state officials abruptly reversed course. There were many other such instances.
Meanwhile, Rife completed and we published three installments of the fellowship-supported series “Commitment: Inside Virginia’s psychiatric care system.”
This week, on the anniversary of the pandemic’s dramatic impact on Virginia and the U.S., we will publish more than 20 interviews, most with photo and video components, our reporters and photographers have conducted with people from across the Roanoke and New River valleys about how their lives have been altered by the historic events.
Our largely unused bureau in Christiansburg was closed in a cost-saving measure in the fall. Our Roanoke newsroom remains mostly empty, with staff meetings still conducted remotely via Zoom. There are typically a half-dozen or so people who work in the news office on weekdays. Soon, perhaps, with the pace of vaccinations picking up, we may be back in the office together again.
But our work, and The Roanoke Times’ commitment to covering our region, has never stopped. It’s just changed, like everything else in this unusual year.
Brian Kelley, a journalist for more than 30 years, is the editor of The Roanoke Times. Contact him at brian.kelley@roanoke.com or 540-981-3377.