Covering a year when everything changed

A year ago, the way the journalists at The Roanoke Times cover the Roanoke and New River valleys and prepare and present the newspaper and roanoke.com website changed overnight.

Instead of working in an open-floor newsroom in downtown Roanoke and a bureau in a Christiansburg shopping center outbuilding, we dispersed. Like offices across the country and world, we began working remotely.

It was dramatic and sudden. As then-President Trump declared a national state of emergency, we began counting laptops and VPN connections and making other preparations to work remotely. Just after St. Patrick’s Day, we sent most reporters and editors to work from home to avoid the risk of an office outbreak.

But the reporting continued. The very week of our newsroom diaspora, a new reporter started working for the paper covering the education beat. Claire Mitzel grew up reading the newspaper in Franklin County, earned a journalism degree, and worked for a smaller paper in the Shenandoah Valley before we hired her. A few days after starting her new beat, the governor closed schools across Virginia. Mitzel has proceeded to chronicle that shutdown, its effects on parents and students, and the slowly accelerating reopening movement. Late last year, she also won a fellowship for a data journalism project, the results of which should be published later this spring.