COVID-19 activity at a high but stable level, Roanoke health district director says

While the Roanoke region’s COVID-19 activity remains at a stable level, case counts are high, and hospitalizations this past week were the highest they’ve been since March, according to a health official.

Dr. Cynthia Morrow, director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, said Tuesday that 32 people have been hospitalized over the last week. Twenty-eight of those hospitalizations are new.

“This is just a reminder that COVID is here, and it’s hurting some of us, and people should continue to do what they need to do to protect themselves,” Morrow said during a weekly news briefing.

Morrow said most of the region's hospitalizations are now associated with omicron subvariant BA.5. “It does appear that our hospital stays are shorter, so we do think that this is a less virulent strain, but it is certainly a very contagious strain.”

In the Roanoke and New River valleys, all localities except Franklin, Montgomery, Craig and Giles counties are now considered to be in high levels of community transmission by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those four localities are moderate transmission.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Roanoke and Alleghany health districts has remained relatively stable over the last week at 645. That number doesn’t include positive cases that are confirmed at home and not reported to the Virginia Department of Health.

“Our hospitalizations, while they’re higher than they have been since March, are still much lower than we would have expected to see had this been delta or the original omicron,” Morrow said.

The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts recorded 1,021 deaths to date since the pandemic reached Virginia in early 2020, including four new deaths recorded last week.

“Even though BA.5, which is the predominant circulating strain, is less virulent, if you're compromised by age, and by likely other medical comorbidities, this is still a dangerous disease,” Morrow said. “We're going to continue to see deaths associated with COVID-19 as long as we have COVID-19. And those deaths are going to be disproportionately impacting our long-term care facilities because of the individuals who reside in long-term care facilities.”

Morrow said many people who are eligible for booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine haven’t received their additional dose. She encouraged everyone to make sure they are “up to date.”

The doctor also urged parents to consider vaccinating their children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years.

“We're going to have to see what happens when school resumes with our pediatric cases. Thankfully, COVID-19 is not as dangerous in children as it is in adults, particularly in older adults and individuals who live in long-term care facilities. But they do transmit it to people who could be at risk,” Morrow said. “I certainly hope that parents are looking at the research knowing that vaccines are safe. They're not as effective as we would like them to be, but they are effective at decreasing sickness and death associated with COVID-19. ”

Morrow said that her district has not yet seen an increase in vaccinations among young children. '"That's true across our districts, and it's true across the state.”

Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently announced that quarantine is no longer routinely recommended after exposure to COVID-19 infected individuals in child care, K-12 schools and camp settings.

Students are not required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend school, but those vaccines are being made available to children this week at clinics hosted by the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.

On Monday and Tuesday, vaccination clinics were held at Northside Middle School and William Byrd Middle School. On Wednesday, a clinic will be held at Cave Spring Middle School from 4 to 6 p.m.

The health district has also addressed vaccinations against two other illnesses beginning to circulate in the Roanoke region and the commonwealth — hepatitis A and monkey pox.

The Roanoke region has recorded 77 hepatitis A cases, including 56 hospitalizations, since January. “If we look at all the way back to September of 2021, our total case count is at 138,” Morrow said.

Morrow said about 85% of those cases is related to substance use disorders, including people who use injection drugs.

“Most of our cases are within Roanoke city itself,” the health district director said. “There are certain zip codes that we're seeing concentrations of cases.”

“I'm very, very pleased to report that since this began, we've administered over 1,000 doses of hepatitis A vaccine to our most vulnerable community members,” Morrow said. “That is exclusively because we're working with our partners to make sure that we’re decreasing barriers for people who have a substance use disorder and people who are unhoused to have access to vaccines.”

Since last fall, Hep A infections have been identified by the health department among workers at four Roanoke Valley restaurants.

Morrow said the health department isn’t ready to distribute monkey pox vaccines widely. “At this point, we just don't have the numbers to justify using the very few doses that we have. ”

“We as local health departments are getting a lot of information every week on monkey pox. I think that the Virginia Department of Health central office is doing a really good job of getting that information out there. We just need to continue to make sure that that information gets to all healthcare providers.”

People who don’t have health insurance or are underinsured can seek guidance and vaccines from the health department.