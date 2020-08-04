COVID-19 cases decline in Roanoke, but deaths increase, including 33-year-old

The rate of new cases of COVID-19 in the Roanoke Valley appears to be slowing, although the virus has claimed the lives of four additional people in the last week, including a 33-year-old man.

Dr. Molly O’Dell, who is leading the pandemic response for the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts, said 31 area residents have died so far. All but one of the fatalities have been in people age 58 and older.

She said there have been 2,106 cases in the districts, with 20- to 29-year-olds having the highest percentage of cases, followed by 30- to 39-year-olds. The shift to younger ages has occurred during the summer months and has been seen across Virginia.

That trend is also playing out in the New River Valley. Of the health district’s 463 cases, 131 were in people in their 20s.

Cases in younger people have caused just four deaths statewide to people in their 20s and 18 deaths in people in their 30s.

The elderly are most vulnerable to hospitalization and death, with 1,111 of the state’s 2,244 deaths occurring in Virginians 80 or older. The oldest local person to die from COVID-19 was 98.