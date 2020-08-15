COVID-19 cases in Virginia increase 912 from Friday

The Virginia Department of Health reported Saturday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 105,750 — an increase of 912 from the 104,838 reported Friday.
The 105,750 cases consist of 101,448 confirmed cases and 4,302 probable cases. There are 2,381 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 2,265 confirmed and 116 probable. That’s an increase of 11 from the 2,370 reported Friday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 7.1% as of Saturday. That’s down from a peak of 20.6% on April 21.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
