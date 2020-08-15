You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 cases in Virginia increase 912 from Friday
0 comments

COVID-19 cases in Virginia increase 912 from Friday

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

The Virginia Department of Health reported Saturday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 105,750 — an increase of 912 from the 104,838 reported Friday.

The 105,750 cases consist of 101,448 confirmed cases and 4,302 probable cases. There are 2,381 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 2,265 confirmed and 116 probable. That’s an increase of 11 from the 2,370 reported Friday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 7.1% as of Saturday. That’s down from a peak of 20.6% on April 21.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Saturday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 912 to 104,838 105,750

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 51 to 8,701

Statewide deaths: Up 11 to 2,381

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Down 3 to 59

Bath County: 4*

Bedford County: Up 13 to 397

Buena Vista: 64

Botetourt County: Up 1 to 220

Covington: 13*

Craig County: 19

Floyd County: 111

Franklin County: Up 3 to 182

Giles County: Up 1 to 29

Lexington: 35

Lynchburg: Up 16 to 719

Montgomery County: Up 6 to 321

Pulaski County: Up 1 to 91

Radford: Up 2 to 65

Roanoke: Up 5 to 1,056

Roanoke County: Up 2 to 515

Rockbridge County: Up 3 to 75

Salem: 165

Wythe County: Up 3 to 125

(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert