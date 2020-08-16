COVID-19 cases in Virginia increase from Saturday; Radford and Floyd County cases jump over past month

The Virginia Department of Health reported Sunday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 106,687 — an increase of 937 from the 105,750 reported Saturday.
The 106,687 cases consist of 102,299 confirmed cases and 4,388 probable cases. The number of COVID-19 deaths in Virginia remained unchanged Sunday, at 2,381 — 2,266 confirmed and 115 probable.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 7.2% as of Sunday. That’s down from a peak of 20.6% on April 21.
Reported infections have increased in all localities in the Roanoke and New River valleys in the past month, but there have been two lower population communities where the numbers have jumped substantially.
Radford, where college students returned to campus two weeks ago and to classes last week, went from 19 cases July 16 to 67 on Sunday. The city's rate of 365.3 cases per 100,000 population is still far below the hardest hit parts of Virginia and even nearby localities like Roanoke County (546.4 per 100,000). Radford has an estimated 18,000 residents.
Floyd County, where public school students returned to classes Tuesday, went from 25 cases by July 16 to 112 as of Sunday, an increase of 87 cases in one month. The county's rate is 709.1 cases per 100,000 population. Floyd has an estimated 15,500 residents.
By way of comparison, the hardest-hit locality in the two valleys, Roanoke, went from 617 cases July 16 to 1,064 as of Sunday. That's also a rate of 1,064 cases per 100,000 population.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
