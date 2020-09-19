COVID-19 cases increase as rates in Montgomery County, Radford parallel Northern Virginia's

Montgomery County and Radford saw more cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday and both had rates of infection per 100,000 similar to the hardest hit localities in Northern Virginia.
Montgomery County reported 42 new cases and Radford another six. But their infection rates stood at 1,696.2 per 100,000 population in Montgomery and 3,871.5 per 100,000 in Radford. By way of comparison, Fairfax County's rate was 1,751.4 and Prince William County was 2,578.8, according to Virginia Department of Health data.
Both New River Valley localities have seen a sharp increase in cases with the return of college students to Radford University and Virginia Tech.
Statewide, cumulative cases increased 953 to 139,655, and hospitalizations rose 42 to 10,562. Forty-one more people died, for a Virginia total of 2,990.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the health department website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
