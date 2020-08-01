COVID-19 cases up 913 Saturday statewide; Roanoke reports 47 new cases

Coronavirus cases statewide increased by 913 from Friday to Saturday, according to the Virginia Health Department.
The state total now stands at 90,801. The highest jump from Friday in the region is in the city of Roanoke, where 47 new cases were reported. Most other localities in the region reported no more than a handful of new cases from Friday to Saturday.
Statewide, hospitalizations increased by 44 to 7,910 and deaths increased by 41 to 2,215.
For more information, go to https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.