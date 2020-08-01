You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 cases up 913 Saturday statewide; Roanoke reports 47 new cases
0 comments

COVID-19 cases up 913 Saturday statewide; Roanoke reports 47 new cases

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks
COVID-19

Coronavirus cases statewide increased by 913 from Friday to Saturday, according to the Virginia Health Department.

The state total now stands at 90,801. The highest jump from Friday in the region is in the city of Roanoke, where 47 new cases were reported. Most other localities in the region reported no more than a handful of new cases from Friday to Saturday.

Statewide, hospitalizations increased by 44 to 7,910 and deaths increased by 41 to 2,215.

For more information, go to https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/.

Saturday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 913 to 90,801

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 44 to 7,910

Statewide deaths: Up 41 to 2,215

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: 56

Bath County: 4

Bedford County: Up 7 to 293

Buena Vista: 47

Botetourt County: 185

Covington: 12

Craig County: Up 1 to 16

Floyd County: Up 1 to 33

Franklin County: Up 5 to 156

Giles County: 23

Lexington: Up 1 to 29

Lynchburg: Up 11 to 440

Montgomery County: Up 2 to 275

Pulaski County: 74*

Radford: Down 1 to 26

Roanoke: Up 47 to 861

Roanoke County: Up 7 to 437

Rockbridge County: 66

Salem: 131

Wythe County: Up 2 to 102

(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Aqua Zumba at Kirk Family YMCA

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News