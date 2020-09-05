COVID-19 causes rancor at Montgomery County School Board meeting

Kass had earlier in the evening confronted Superintendent Miear with those concerns after he told the board that teachers were excited to be back in the buildings.

“I hear people here say teachers are so excited, but that’s not necessarily true,” Kass said.

She insisted that some teachers have reached out to her to say they are afraid to tell Miear the truth: They are frightened to return to in-person classes.

At another point, Kass cut Miear off when he tried to answer a question Kass had posed to Barbara Wickham, director of elementary education, about the need to bring primary students back to the classroom.

“I need to frame it for you,” Miear said.

“I don’t think you do,” Kass said. “You are not on the school board. I am on the school board. This is my school board meeting, and I’m asking something. And I want her to answer me.”

Miear let Wickham field the question. Younger students, Wickham said, have no experience with the Google Chromebooks or Google Classroom software used in remote learning and need in-person training.