COVID-19 clusters pop up at VMI, W&L

Sackett said most of W&L’s cases are related to a few clusters of students.

“While many of those can be connected to an off-campus event earlier in September, most resulted from close individual contacts,” she said.

While other college towns saw large surges in cases in August and early September as students returned, Lexington seemed spared. Its trend line of new COVID-19 cases, as reported by the Virginia Department of Health, continued on a steady pace, accumulating 59 cases by Sept. 23. On Wednesday, a week later, the case count had risen to 106.

Both VMI and W&L are taking steps to halt the spread.

“At VMI we have more control over our cadets than most colleges do their students. So each rat, which is a freshman cadet, gets a dyke, which is their senior mentor. We suspended that visitation for now because the spike over the weekend tended to be in the rat class instead of the rest of the class,” Wyatt said.

Cadets with positive tests are in isolation. Their close contacts are in quarantine. Each is tested at Day 5, but remain in quarantine for the full 14 days, even in the test is negative. He said VMI is following the health department’s guidance. If a quarantined cadet’s roommate tests positive, then the cadet’s 14-day clock starts anew, he said.