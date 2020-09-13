 Skip to main content
COVID-19 count continues to escalate in Montgomery County
Reported cases of COVID-19 continue to rise rapidly in Montgomery County, pushing its total past Roanoke.

The Virginia Department of Health reported Sunday that 54 new cases in the county brought its total to 1,395 since the outbreak of the virus began in March. Roanoke saw its cases go up by 8 in the latest daily tally, to 1,373.

In recent days, Montgomery County has led the region in new cases per day as Virginia Tech students return to campus.

Statewide, VDH’s website reported a total of 133,814 confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases, an increase of 874 from the day before. Hospitalizations were up by 26 to 10,244. Virginia’s death toll rose by 2, reaching 2,724.

Data updated daily to the VDH website is based on figures submitted by 5 p.m. the previous day. It may not include the latest numbers of cases or deaths reported by localities or or local health districts.

The count in Montgomery County topped 1,000 on Sept. 8. Health officials in the New River district say they have seen an uptick in cases among 18- to 22-year-olds in the county since Tech opened for the fall semester.

None of the cases required hospitalization, officials said Saturday.

