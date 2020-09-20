COVID-19 moves Blacksburg breakfast club to tailgate

BLACKSBURG — There’ll be no Hokie football tailgating this year, but within site of Virginia Tech another group has picked up the tradition.
Most mornings when the weather’s nice, Charlie Gray and his friends can be found in the Hardee’s parking lot along Prices Fork Road, skimming the newspaper and eating the famous breakfast biscuit, stuffed with fillings, or smothered in spicy sausage gravy.
“I think it’s great we can all get together,” Gray said. “We stay apart. It’s fun — something to do. We talk about stuff.”
There’s no set time for the gathering, and sometimes it’s just one or two people. Other days they’ll have more than a half-dozen gathered around and stay past 8:30 a.m.
They used to sit in the back corner of the dining room, swapping stories, teasing each other and telling the occasional joke that can’t be printed in a family newspaper. But in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Hardee’s stopped indoor dining and offer only carryout or drive-thru.
Gray has friends struggling with COVID-19. One’s in the hospital now, he said. And he knows at least one person who has died from the disease.
“We understand it,” Gray said of the restriction. “But it’s a shame. We like to go in there.”
Still, they’re making do.
When the coronavirus shutdowns first happened, Gray’s wife asked him what he was going to do in the mornings.
“I said, ‘I’m still going to ‘Hardee’s,’” he recalled. “We started coming in here, and everybody just kind of started tailgating.”
Pretty soon, people showed up with lawn chairs, and one day Price pulled in a picnic table on a trailer. But most mornings, it’s more sedate, and when it’s chilly, like a recent Wednesday when it dropped below 50 degrees, attendance is light.
Gray and longtime friend Jerry Price were the only ones for a while. They ate off of their Styrofoam plates standing around the tailgate of Gray’s pickup.
“I can cook, but I don’t like to cook every morning,” Price said. “If I don’t cook, I got to have something to eat.”
The retired grounds foreman said he worked for the town of Blacksburg for decades before retiring. Now he has a small business mowing lawns in the summer and cutting and hauling firewood in winter.
Gray is maintenance supervisor at Blacksburg United Methodist Church, a job he’s held for about 30 years, he said. Both men are Blacksburg natives.
Price used to hang out at the South Main Street Hardee’s, but it was replaced years ago by a Cookout restaurant. And Gray remembers when a steakhouse used to sit where the Prices Fork Hardee’s is today.
“Things change,” Gray said.
Most can’t linger long over breakfast; they have places to be, like work.
Brian Rader moved to Blacksburg from Newport and owns a commercial cleaning business. He said he’s had to take on several extra employees to meet his clients’ coronavirus sanitation needs.
He’s known as a good eater among the parking lot crowd. They tease him about ordering the breakfast platter, a sampler of breakfast menu items.
“Brian, he can out eat all of us,” Price said.
Rader chuckled. He said he doesn’t know how long he’s been coming to breakfast club’s informal meetings — more than a decade, at least.
“I can’t even tell you how long,” Rader said.
But trepidation is moving in with the cool fall temperatures.
Gray said if the virus doesn’t wane by winter and the dining room stays closed, the group might have to eat in their vehicles with the heat on and the windows down.
There are off-color jokes that still need telling.
