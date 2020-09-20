COVID-19 moves Blacksburg breakfast club to tailgate

Still, they’re making do.

When the coronavirus shutdowns first happened, Gray’s wife asked him what he was going to do in the mornings.

“I said, ‘I’m still going to ‘Hardee’s,’” he recalled. “We started coming in here, and everybody just kind of started tailgating.”

Pretty soon, people showed up with lawn chairs, and one day Price pulled in a picnic table on a trailer. But most mornings, it’s more sedate, and when it’s chilly, like a recent Wednesday when it dropped below 50 degrees, attendance is light.

Gray and longtime friend Jerry Price were the only ones for a while. They ate off of their Styrofoam plates standing around the tailgate of Gray’s pickup.

“I can cook, but I don’t like to cook every morning,” Price said. “If I don’t cook, I got to have something to eat.”

The retired grounds foreman said he worked for the town of Blacksburg for decades before retiring. Now he has a small business mowing lawns in the summer and cutting and hauling firewood in winter.

Gray is maintenance supervisor at Blacksburg United Methodist Church, a job he’s held for about 30 years, he said. Both men are Blacksburg natives.