COVID-19 puts Rail Yard Dawgs season on ice

The pandemic has knocked professional hockey in Roanoke off the schedule this season.
The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs announced Tuesday that they have opted out of the 2020-21 SPHL campaign, citing ongoing COVID-19 conditions that impact statewide restrictions on mass gatherings and events.
“You hate it,” local minority owner Chip Grubb said. “But gosh, from a business perspective, it’s all you can do.”
The franchise, which plans to return to action in 2021-22, has been concerned about the future of this season since the final seven games of last season were canceled by the pandemic.
Virginia remains in Phase 3 of its reopening plan, which limits all gatherings to 1,000.
“We kept saying, ‘We’ll know more in June, we’ll know more in July, we’ll know more in August,’” Dawgs general manager Mickey Gray said. “And every month that passed, those prospects got dimmer and dimmer. I don’t think that it really hit home until maybe the second week of September, and we hadn’t seen any loosening of restrictions or the pandemic really going away.”
Grubb, a Virginia Tech football season ticket holder and ardent fan, saw a dark cloud form over this hockey season in late August.
“When football season started and Tech was limited to a thousand people, I knew we were in really, really big trouble,” Grubb said. “Mickey’s done a great job of running the numbers, and it just doesn’t make any sense to try to do it with 1,000 when you’re going to take a significant financial impact. And we all hate it. We all hate it.”
The SPHL will proceed with a 42-game season that includes five teams in states with looser restrictions: Macon, Pensacola, Birmingham, Huntsville and Knoxville. Quad City, Peoria, Evansville and Fayetteville announced they will join Roanoke on the sidelines this season.
“The league’s been great throughout this whole process,” Gray said. “I think the thing that all of us are trying to take into account is that we’re not just worrying about the 2020-21 season. We’re thinking about two years down the line and five years down the line and 10 years down the line.
“At the end of the day, all of us operating these teams want to be here for years and years and years. The losses that we would be looking at by trying to have a season right now would put that in jeopardy.”
The team will retain a staff and stay engaged with the fan base throughout the season via social media and other channels.
In a text message, team chairman Bob McGinn said the team was “devastated” that it’s unable to play.
“Deep down, we all know it’s the right decision, the only decision,” said McGinn, whose family owns the majority stake in the franchise. “Our fans are the best, and rest assured we will be back for the 2021-22 season.”
Fans who’ve purchased season tickets for 2020-21 can find information on the credit and refund process at the team’s website, railyarddawgs.com.
The Dawgs unveiled new uniforms and logos in late August, by which point they’d already signed multiple players and announced a target start date of late October.
Instead, they’ll wait another year to skate with the new look.
“We want to be in the business of having hockey games; it’s what we do,” Gray said. “But we’ll be back for the 2021-22 season, and that home opener is going to be ridiculous. We’re already looking forward to it.”
