COVID-19 puts Rail Yard Dawgs season on ice

The SPHL will proceed with a 42-game season that includes five teams in states with looser restrictions: Macon, Pensacola, Birmingham, Huntsville and Knoxville. Quad City, Peoria, Evansville and Fayetteville announced they will join Roanoke on the sidelines this season.

“The league’s been great throughout this whole process,” Gray said. “I think the thing that all of us are trying to take into account is that we’re not just worrying about the 2020-21 season. We’re thinking about two years down the line and five years down the line and 10 years down the line.

“At the end of the day, all of us operating these teams want to be here for years and years and years. The losses that we would be looking at by trying to have a season right now would put that in jeopardy.”

The team will retain a staff and stay engaged with the fan base throughout the season via social media and other channels.

In a text message, team chairman Bob McGinn said the team was “devastated” that it’s unable to play.

“Deep down, we all know it’s the right decision, the only decision,” said McGinn, whose family owns the majority stake in the franchise. “Our fans are the best, and rest assured we will be back for the 2021-22 season.”