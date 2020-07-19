COVID-19 puts the brakes on getting a driver's license

He said there are typically 50 to 60 kids enrolled in behind-the-wheel training every summer. But the county advised all families to look into private driving schools this year, even though they tend to be more expensive. Burcham said schools charge about $200, while the cost at Saker’s is $449, according to its website.

Saker said anyone who has completed the classroom and behind-the-wheel components can take the road test at his school. The DMV offers road tests, too, but only to drivers who are over 18.

But he’s advising people who only need the road test — and who meet the age requirement — to wait until there’s an opening at the DMV because it’s much cheaper.

“And honestly, we don’t have the time to do it,” Saker said, adding that although DMVs are also backlogged, that route might still be faster than a private company.

The DMV has also modified its process. Instead of sitting in the car with an instructor, drivers will “operate the vehicle at the direction of the test examiner who will communicate from outside the vehicle via an open window,” according to a July 1 news release.