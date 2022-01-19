COVID-19 testing center opens Thursday at Valley View Mall

A new COVID-19 community testing center will open Thursday at Valley View Mall in Roanoke.

The center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Staff will offer free PCR testing by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointment. Appointment slots will become available 24 hours before each testing event at the center.

Test results will be sent through text message or email within 24-48 hours.

Virginia is working to increase its testing capacity as a surge in demand reflects skyrocketing COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts Director Cynthia Morrow said case numbers in the area are at an all-time high for the third week in a row. The health department reported 4,454 new cases in the past seven days. The snow storm over the weekend caused the health department to cancel testing events, so the overall case count is likely much higher.

Former Gov. Ralph Northam announced two weeks ago that the Virginia Department of Health will spend $5 million to open nine new community testing centers to increase availability in the state. The state expects the nine centers will administer 50,000 tests in January.

The testing centers will be near or on the same property as community vaccination centers. The new testing center in Roanoke will join the vaccination clinic in the former Sears store at Valley View Mall.

Morrow said the testing center will have up to 350 appointment slots per day. The availability is limited mainly due to laboratory capabilities, she said. Because the demand for PCR tests is so high, labs have to be diligent about how many tests they can process. The tests administered at the community testing center will be sent to the lab at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute.

The health department is also hosting a testing event 3-5 p.m. Thursday at Fincastle Baptist Church, located at 7330 Roanoke Rd, Fincastle. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 877-ASK-VDH3 or visiting vdh.virginia.gov/roanoke/covid-19-testing-locations.

Morrow said 48% of the people tested at Fincastle Baptist Church last week were positive for COVID-19. She said if someone has flu or cold-like symptoms, it’s reasonable to assume they have contracted the virus.

At-home testing kits can also be ordered from covidtests.gov. Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order four free tests.

Vaccinations are still available at the community vaccination center at Valley View Mall. Everyone aged 5 or older has been approved to receive a vaccine. People can make appointments at vaccinate.virgina.gov or by calling 877-829-4682. Walk-ins are also open for adults and children receiving vaccines.

