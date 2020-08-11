COVID-19 testing turnarounds stretch to two weeks for some in the Roanoke region

“At the beginning of the pandemic, it got to where it was 10 to 14 days. Then it was reliably, gosh, two to three days for a good while. These past two weeks, we’re seeing anywhere from two to 14 days again. It’s very spotty,” O’Dell said.

The local health department uses the state’s consolidated lab and the one set up by Virginia Tech to serve the region. Those results are still coming in quickly, she said.

But private labs, such as Quest and LabCorp, have been overwhelmed with tests to process and are getting backed up, she said. This is happening across the country and state.

O’Dell said the priority for testing remains with health care workers, vulnerable people such as elderly or those who live in group homes, and people with symptoms.

She said testing is not necessary for people without symptoms even if they have been in close contact with someone with the disease. Regardless of the result, they still need to quarantine for 14 days.

O’Dell was reporting on what are referred to as PCR tests, which involve swabs that can gather samples of the virus deep inside the nasal cavity. (Other tests, involving a blood draw, look for antibodies to see if someone might have had the virus.)