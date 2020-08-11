COVID-19 testing turnarounds stretch to two weeks for some in the Roanoke region

Results for COVID-19 tests in the Roanoke region are taking anywhere from two days to two weeks, with the lag making it more difficult to curb the spread of the disease, Dr. Molly O’Dell said Tuesday.
O’Dell said once the test turnaround time stretches beyond 48 hours, it is harder to identify others who many have come into contact with the person infected with the coronavirus.
“The further out we get before starting [investigations], the more chance there is for more spread,” she said.
O’Dell is leading the pandemic response for the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts. The health department learns of new cases when lab results come in. Based on that information, it appears as though new cases of the disease have slowed from their more rapid pace earlier this summer.
“We have gone from 80-something a day for about four weeks to the last 24 hours of 23 [new cases]. Last week and this week have certainly been better, but two weeks doesn’t really indicate a trend. It’s just a glimpse,” she said.
A better measure of how the disease is acting in a community comes from looking at the Virginia Department of Health’s data sets that show the onset of symptoms in people who are tested. This tracking lags anywhere from a day to two weeks , depending on when test results are returned.
“At the beginning of the pandemic, it got to where it was 10 to 14 days. Then it was reliably, gosh, two to three days for a good while. These past two weeks, we’re seeing anywhere from two to 14 days again. It’s very spotty,” O’Dell said.
The local health department uses the state’s consolidated lab and the one set up by Virginia Tech to serve the region. Those results are still coming in quickly, she said.
But private labs, such as Quest and LabCorp, have been overwhelmed with tests to process and are getting backed up, she said. This is happening across the country and state.
O’Dell said the priority for testing remains with health care workers, vulnerable people such as elderly or those who live in group homes, and people with symptoms.
She said testing is not necessary for people without symptoms even if they have been in close contact with someone with the disease. Regardless of the result, they still need to quarantine for 14 days.
O’Dell was reporting on what are referred to as PCR tests, which involve swabs that can gather samples of the virus deep inside the nasal cavity. (Other tests, involving a blood draw, look for antibodies to see if someone might have had the virus.)
PCR tests detect when someone is infectious and most likely to spread the disease to others. To date, nearly 1.3 million of these tests have been given to Virginians at a daily rate fluctuating anywhere between 10,000 to 20,000. During the past week, on average, about 7.5% of tests statewide came back positive.
More than 38,000 of the overall tests have been given in Roanoke. The current rate for positive results is 6.6%. In the Alleghany Health District, which includes Salem, Covington and the counties of Alleghany, Botetourt, Craig and Roanoke, about 19,200 tests have been given. The current positivity rate is 3.8%.
O’Dell was also asked during her weekly news briefing about reopening of schools.
“I’m cautiously optimistic,” she said. “Our school superintendents, and this is our public school superintendents, have taken the responsibility of making a decision about face-to-face instruction extremely seriously.”
She said there have been limited classes at community college and in the public schools.
“There already has been instruction going on face to face, and we have not had any outbreaks related to the ongoing instruction since March,” she said, adding that distancing, masking and sanitation kept it at bay.
She said both K-12 and higher education leaders have developed plans for what will occur inside their buildings.
She doesn’t know what might come after hours for college students and parties.
“I know each university has their own commitment and strategies for encouraging students to maintain social distancing and appropriate socializing.” She said there’s a plan to hire 92 additional environmental health specialists in Virginia to help enforce regulations in restaurants and bars that are licensed by the health department.
“Really, in our district, restaurants have been very motivated to do the right thing because they want to stay open,” she said.
The health department, though, has no authority to police house parties.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.