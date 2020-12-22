COVID-19 vaccinations continue as health officials warn of 'extremely high' case numbers

Phase 1b will expand to people age 75 or older and some essential workers but its start date has yet to be decided.

The timing will be determined by the state, not local health departments, based on the availability of the vaccine in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

“I continue to ask for the public’s patience and flexibility as we continue to embark on this monumental task,” Morrow said.

“I promise we will communicate as soon as we know when we move into Phase 1b,” she said, adding that her best prediction at this point is it won't be until after the New Year.

Morrow added that the department anticipates using a drive-thru clinic model when the vaccine is more widely available in order to preserve social distancing.

Some logistical considerations will have to be worked through. Vaccine protocol, for example, requires that patients be observed for 15 minutes after the shot is given. Test runs are being done now to map out how that would work.

Morrow reiterated that the safest way to celebrate the holidays this year is to remain home and limit in-person mingling with people outside your household.