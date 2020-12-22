COVID-19 vaccinations continue as health officials warn of 'extremely high' case numbers

Coronavirus cases across the region remain “extremely high” as communities head into another major holiday week and health officials urge people to stay put at home.
“We’re continuing to see high levels of COVID activity as this pandemic continues to hurt our community,” said Dr. Cynthia Morrow, noting that the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts saw nearly 1,500 new cases over the past week as well as 55 new hospitalizations.
In her weekly press briefing, Morrow, director of the health districts, said the first wave of vaccinations aimed at frontline health care workers has been unfolding smoothly.
The health districts just received their first shipment of the newly approved vaccine from Moderna and will begin administering it in addition to the Pfizer vaccine.
Work is underway now to incorporate paramedics and EMTs, who are part of the Phase 1a priority tier, into the vaccination rollout that began last week.
A vaccination site is being established for those first responders.
The public must continue to be patient before widespread access to the vaccine will be possible, Morrow said.
The health department is already hearing requests and inquiries, she said. But health care workers with the most exposure remain the focus in the first phase of the rollout, as do residents and staff of long-term care facilities.
Phase 1b will expand to people age 75 or older and some essential workers but its start date has yet to be decided.
The timing will be determined by the state, not local health departments, based on the availability of the vaccine in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
“I continue to ask for the public’s patience and flexibility as we continue to embark on this monumental task,” Morrow said.
“I promise we will communicate as soon as we know when we move into Phase 1b,” she said, adding that her best prediction at this point is it won't be until after the New Year.
Morrow added that the department anticipates using a drive-thru clinic model when the vaccine is more widely available in order to preserve social distancing.
Some logistical considerations will have to be worked through. Vaccine protocol, for example, requires that patients be observed for 15 minutes after the shot is given. Test runs are being done now to map out how that would work.
Morrow reiterated that the safest way to celebrate the holidays this year is to remain home and limit in-person mingling with people outside your household.
If people are planning to travel to see family — which Morrow said she knew was a decision many struggled with — there are precautions that should still be taken to blunt the spread of the virus: Travel in your personal vehicle, keep gatherings as small as possible and less than 10 people, wear masks, physically distance, wash your hands.
“It’s really important for us to stay home if we can, to hunker down if we can, and if we do need to see loved ones to follow those rules,” she said.
Morrow recounted a message she got from a retired school teacher who spent the past seven months being on guard and following precautions when she had to go out for essential errands like grocery shopping.
But she’d been frustrated to see other people not observing safeguards. The retiree found out last week that she had contracted COVID-19.
“She reached out to me really to express her frustration about how, despite everything that she did, she was still hurt by someone else’s bad decisions,” Morrow said.
“I’m sharing that story to show how connected we are, how interconnected we are,” she said. “We’re really relying on people to do the right thing.”