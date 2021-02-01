COVID-19 vaccine begins to arrive at Roanoke-area jails

The jail continues to see a small number of cases, currently standing at four, including cases caught during the intake screening process for new admissions.

Virus outbreaks have been reported in many of the Roanoke Valley’s jails, and in a total of 137 jails and prisons statewide.

At the Roanoke City Jail, an outbreak started about two weeks ago. A round of mass testing initiated last week found 53 cases among a total of 427 inmates and another 14 cases among 166 staffers.

In a statement last week, the city jail said it was working with the health department to make arrangements to start offering vaccinations to inmates as soon as it could.

The Roanoke County/Salem Jail — where a round of mass testing in mid-January found five cases among people in custody there — said it is slated to start offering vaccinations to inmates on Wednesday.

Staffers are working with the health department now to identify who’s eligible and to finalize protocols, said Sheriff Eric Orange.

The Franklin County Jail, where an outbreak was reported in September, said it was awaiting word from the health department on its vaccination timeline.