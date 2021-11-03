COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11 now available at Roanoke's Valley View vaccination center

COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11 will be available at the community vaccination center starting Thursday.

Appointments are required and can be made at vdh.virginia.gov/roanoke/cvc or by calling 877-VAX-IN-VA. The vaccination center is in the former Sears building at Valley View Mall, located at 4812 Valley View Blvd. Free vaccine appointments are available from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The vaccine will also be available at local pharmacies and some pediatric offices.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children on Tuesday. Children will receive only a third of the adult dose and will need to receive two doses 21 days apart to be considered fully vaccinated, according to a news release from the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.

In the U.S., more than 6 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported in children, almost 70,000 have been hospitalized and more than 5,000 have developed multi-system inflammatory syndrome. About 800 children have died from COVID-19 during the pandemic.

Although children are far less likely to develop a severe illness from COVID-19, they can still spread the disease to others.