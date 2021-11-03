 Skip to main content
COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11 now available at Roanoke's Valley View vaccination center
COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11 now available at Roanoke's Valley View vaccination center

101321-roa-vaccinationcenter-p04

The entrance to the Virginia Department of Health Community Vaccination Center at the former Sears store at Valley View Mall on Wednesday. The center opens Thursday as part of a push to make it easier for Virginians to receive the vaccines against COVID-19.

 Don Petersen, Special to The Roanoke Times

COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11 will be available at the community vaccination center starting Thursday.

Appointments are required and can be made at vdh.virginia.gov/roanoke/cvc or by calling 877-VAX-IN-VA. The vaccination center is in the former Sears building at Valley View Mall, located at 4812 Valley View Blvd. Free vaccine appointments are available from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The vaccine will also be available at local pharmacies and some pediatric offices.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children on Tuesday. Children will receive only a third of the adult dose and will need to receive two doses 21 days apart to be considered fully vaccinated, according to a news release from the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.

In the U.S., more than 6 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported in children, almost 70,000 have been hospitalized and more than 5,000 have developed multi-system inflammatory syndrome. About 800 children have died from COVID-19 during the pandemic.

Although children are far less likely to develop a severe illness from COVID-19, they can still spread the disease to others.

“We are delighted to have arrived at the point where parents of children in this age group can have the option of protecting their children with this safe and effective vaccine,” health director Cynthia Morrow said. “Vaccination remains the best way to end the pandemic.”

The smaller dose for children will be delivered in smaller needles for smaller arms. The side effects are the same as in adults.

