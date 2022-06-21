COVID-19 vaccines now recommended for children 6 months and older

State and federal health officials now recommend children 6 months and older get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for children 6 months and older last week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Virginia Department of Health followed suit this week.

Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District Director Cynthia Morrow said vaccines are now available in the area. Those interested in vaccinating their children can reach out to the health district, their pediatricians or local pharmacies to schedule an appointment.

The Pfizer vaccine is a three-dose series and the Moderna vaccine is a two-dose. The doses are smaller than those given to adults to make them safe for children. Morrow said it is best to speak with a child’s individual doctor on which vaccine is right for them.

“These are safe, effective vaccines and we would encourage any parent who wants their children to have that protection against COVID-19 to get their child vaccinated,” Morrow said.

The approval for the vaccines took longer than health care officials expected, but Morrow said that is because the federal agencies were completing the necessary research to ensure the vaccines’ safety.

Children are overall at a lower risk of severe infection compared to adults, but Morrow said the country has still seen many children hospitalized, pediatric deaths and long-term health effects from COVID-19.

“If there are families who are hesitant and want to wait and see, I would strongly encourage them to talk to their healthcare professional, to their nurse practitioner, to their physician and figure out what their concerns are and see if their health care provider can address those concerns,” Morrow said.

The health districts saw a slight decrease this week in reported COVID-19 ases and hospitalizations. As of Tuesday, there were 537 new cases and 16 new hospitalizations.

Morrow said the region's numbers have plateaued for now, but she hopes to a see a more significant decline in the future.

