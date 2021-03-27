COVID, loneliness and despair killed thousands of Virginians

Virginia has had three surges of the virus. Peake said during the first one in April, more elderly people were contracting the virus. The percentage of infections in the oldest Virginians began to decline once protective strategies were enacted, she said.

While race and ethnicity contributed to disparities in severe illness and death in younger Virginians, older whites were as likely to suffer the same rates of death as older Blacks and Latinos.

Age alone is one of the greatest independent risk factors for death from COVID-19.

“I think it’s been really hard in nursing homes to have policies that reduce visitation, but you can see how critical it is for older people to take care of them and to keep them from becoming infected,” Peake said.

VCU’s Woolf said people shouldn’t be so quick to write off the deaths of the elderly as deaths that would have happened anyway.