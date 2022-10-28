Covington man admits to destroying news media equipment in U.S. Capitol riots

A Covington man pleaded guilty Friday to destroying news media equipment on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol after he joined a mob that overran the building in an attempt to stop a so-called stolen election.

Joshua Dillon Haynes will face up to 25 years in prison when he is sentenced next year, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington D.C.

Court documents state that the 40-year-old obstructed an official proceeding when he and hundreds of Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol during a joint session of Congress being held Jan. 6, 2021, to certify an election won by President Joe Biden.

As the horde overpowered police officers and forced its way into the locked Capitol, Haynes crawled through a broken window at about 2:50 p.m. and spent the next two hours roaming through the building and into the office of an un-named U.S. Senator, according to a statement of facts introduced at his hearing.

After members of Congress had been forced to evacuate, Haynes emerged with a crowd that made its way to a news media staging area set up on the northeast corner of the Capitol grounds.

Wearing a black head covering pulled over his face, Haynes was seen on surveillance camera footage picking up and slamming to the ground cameras, tripods and other pieces of news media equipment as reporters fled.

“We attacked the CNN reporters and the fake news and destroyed tens of thousands of dollars of their video and television equipment,” Haynes wrote to a friend in a text that was among the evidence presented in court.

“i Kicked the fake news ass,” he wrote.

After linking the social media posts to Haynes, authorities arrested him at his Covington home in July 2021. He was allowed to remain free on house arrest, but has been in jail for the last year after being charged and later convicted in state court of domestic abuse.

Haynes traveled from Covington to Washington D.C. on Jan. 6 to attend a “Stop the Steal” rally, where Trump urged a large crowd of supporters to fight against an election that he claimed was stolen.

There has been no credible evidence of the widespread election fraud alleged by the former president.

Friday’s guilty plea precludes any courtroom debate over what role — if any — Haynes had with an extremist group accused of helping to plan the uprising.

Prosecutors have brought seditious conspiracy charges against some members of the Proud Boys, alleging that they plotted to forcibly oppose the lawful and peaceful transfer of presidential power.

Although Haynes was not charged with seditious conspiracy, defense attorney Steven Kiersh of Washington has said in court filings that authorities may try to link him to the group. In June, he filed a motion asking a judge to exclude any such evidence.

In a response, prosecutors did not rule out the possibility of a connection.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Tessman wrote in court papers that while the government did not plan to present evidence of such an association in its case in chief, it could become relevant at trial if the defense opened the door — for example, by arguing that Haynes does not support the Proud Boys.

Haynes denied being a member of the group when questioned by the FBI during a search of his Covington home last summer.

However, he told federal agents that he attended a meeting of the Proud Boys in Fredericksburg, had dinner with several members and would have signed up if there was a chapter closer to his home, according to court records.

In the 21 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 880 people from across the country have been charged with crimes related to the breach of the Capitol, including nearly 300 charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Six of the defendants are from Western Virginia.

Two former Rocky Mount police officers and a member of the West Virginia National Guard who lives in Henry County have been convicted. Trials for the remaining two are scheduled for November.