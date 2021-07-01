Covington man charged in Capitol riot

A Covington man is among the growing number of Southwest Virginians charged with participating in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

Joshua Dillon Haynes was recently arrested on charges that include damaging cameras, tripods and other equipment of news media crews who were covering a horde of Donald Trump supporters storming a session of Congress.

“They had to run away from us and leave all their equipment so we destroyed it,” read a text attributed to Haynes that is included in an affidavit filed Thursday in Roanoke’s federal court.

“i Kicked the fake news ass,” he allegedly wrote.

In addition to destruction of property, Haynes is charged with unlawful entry of restricted grounds, disorderly conduct, an act of physical violence on restricted grounds and obstruction of an official proceeding.

A criminal complaint against Haynes was issued June 22 in the federal court of the District of Columbia. Haynes will first appear before a magistrate in Roanoke before his case is transferred.

Two Rocky Mount police officers, who have since been fired, and an Elliston man previously have been charged with participating in the insurrection.

