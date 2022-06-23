Covington man charged in Capitol riots may have links to Proud Boys group

An attorney for a Covington man charged with participating in the riots at the U.S. Capitol is trying to prevent prosecutors from associating his client with the Proud Boys, an extremist group involved in planning the uprising.

Although Joshua Dillon Haynes has never been a member of the group, his attorney wrote in a motion filed Thursday in Washington D.C.'s federal court, prosecutors have said they may present evidence linking him to the organization.

Steven Kiersh asked a judge to exclude any such evidence, arguing that a jury "will almost certainly be affected by testimony about a violent extremist organization that is alleged to have committed crimes in the District of Columbia where the jurors reside."

Haynes, 39, is facing eight charges, including allegations that he damaged cameras, tripods and other equipment of news media crews who were covering a horde of Donald Trump supporters as it stormed a session of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021.

“They had to run away from us and leave all their equipment so we destroyed it,” read a text attributed to Haynes that was included in an affidavit filed last July in Roanoke’s federal court, shortly after his arrest.

“i Kicked the fake news ass,” he allegedly wrote.

According to court papers, Haynes told federal authorities that he attended a meeting of the Proud Boys in Fredericksburg in late 2020 and had dinner with several of its members.

“Haynes would have joined the chapter, but it was too far away and there were no members of the Proud Boys in his local area,” the affidavit stated.

Even if Haynes had some dealings with the group — which Kiersh said that he was not conceding — any probative value of that would be outweighed by its prejudicial effect, the attorney argued.

The motion mentions the ongoing hearings held by a U.S. House of Representatives select committee that is investigating the insurrection, which have included graphic testimony about the Proud Boy's violent actions.

"The highly prejudicial information about the Proud Boys was seen and heard by a vast number of citizens and will serve absolutely no purpose other than to prejudice Joshua Haynes and his right to a fair trial," Kiersh wrote.

A jury trial is scheduled for November.

The proceedings in Haynes' case were delayed by his arrest and conviction of domestic violence offenses that occurred in his Covington home after he was placed on home detention last year.

He is currently being held without bond in a Washington jail. In addition to destruction of property, Haynes is charged with unlawful entry of restricted grounds, disorderly conduct, committing an act of physical violence on restricted grounds and obstruction of an official proceeding.

Haynes is one of six people from Western Virginia among the more than 800 defendants from across the county charged in the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

