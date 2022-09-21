Covington man charged in U.S. Capitol riots to plead guilty, court records state

A Covington man charged in the U.S. Capitol riots has withdrawn his request for a jury trial, a move that may render moot the question of what association — if any — he had with an extremist group accused of helping to plan the uprising.

Joshua Dillon Haynes is scheduled for a change of plea hearing on Oct. 28, according to court records. He previously was set to plead not guilty in a trial that would have started Nov. 14.

No additional details were contained in a brief order Tuesday from a judge in Washington D.C.’s federal court.

An eight-count indictment alleges that Haynes damaged the equipment of news media crews who were covering a horde of Donald Trump supporters and later joined the mob as it stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Haynes is not accused of seditious conspiracy, a charge that prosecutors have brought against some members of the Proud Boys, who they say plotted to forcibly oppose the lawful transfer of presidential power.

However, defense attorney Steven Kiersh of Washington has said in court filings that prosecutors may try to link Haynes with the group. In June, he filed a motion asking U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan to exclude any such evidence.

Haynes is not a member of the Proud Boys, Kiersh wrote, and any mention of his client’s alleged association with a “violent extremist organization” would prejudice a jury against him.

In a response, federal prosecutors did not rule out the possibility of a connection.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Tessman wrote that while the government did not initially plan to present evidence of an association, it could become relevant at trial if the defense opens the door — for example, by arguing that Haynes does not support the Proud Boys.

Tessman asked the judge in July to either deny the defense motion or delay a ruling until later. There has been no ruling from Chutkan, according to court records.

Kiersh and a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office both declined to comment Wednesday.

Haynes denied being a member of the Proud Boys when questioned by the FBI during a search of his Covington home last summer. However, he told federal agents that he attended a meeting of the Proud Boys in Fredericksburg in late 2020 and had dinner with several of its members.

Haynes said he would have joined the group if it had a chapter closer to his home, according to court records.

And he expressed support for the rioters, who he said were being treated unfairly compared to those in other movements, such as Black Lives Matter.

A document filed by prosecutors states that when Haynes attended two rallies held in Washington in support of Trump’s debunked claims of a stolen election, he stood near members of the Proud Boys because he feared being attacked “by members of Antifa and Black Lives Matter.”

The Proud Boys have been involved in violence at political rallies, the government says, and describe themselves as a “pro-Western fraternal organization for men who refuse to apologize for creating the modern world; aka Western Chauvinists.”

Among the charges Haynes faces is damaging the cameras, tripods and other equipment of news media crews by smashing them to the ground at a press staging area on the northeast corner of the Capitol.

“i Kicked the fake news a—,” he allegedly wrote in a later text.

Other charges include unlawful entry of restricted grounds, disorderly conduct, committing an act of physical violence on restricted grounds and obstruction of an official proceeding.

Tuesday’s order does not indicate what charges Haynes may admit to, or whether he has reached a plea agreement with the government.

More than 870 people from across the United States have been charged with participating in the insurrection, which prosecutors say was fueled by Trump’s false claims that voter fraud robbed him of a 2020 election won by President Joe Biden.

Six of the defendants are from Western Virginia; so far two have pleaded guilty and a third, an off-duty police officer with the Rocky Mount Police Department, was convicted by a jury in April.