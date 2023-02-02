A Covington man was sentenced to 32 months in prison Thursday for forcing his way into the U.S. Capitol with a mob and then, on his way out, destroying the television equipment of reporters who were covering the insurrection.

Joshua Dillon Haynes previously was active in local government and served on the Covington Planning Commission.

As he struggled with mental instability, isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors, Haynes “descended into the far reaches of right wing propaganda,” according to his attorney, Steven Kiersh.

“He began to believe in the messages he viewed online and that is what brought him to Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021,” Kiersh wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

Covington's city council appointed Haynes, 40, to the planning commission in October 2018 for a four-year term, its minutes show. He resigned in early 2020, according to Gisela Roldan with the city’s Development Services.

Haynes is “profoundly remorseful” for taking part in the Capitol riots, actions that do not reflect his true character, Kiersh said.

He quickly accepted responsibility, and last October pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding and destruction of property. At a hearing Thursday afternoon, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan followed the U.S. Attorney’s recommendation of 32 months, which was at the high end of sentencing guidelines.

Following his release, Haynes will be on probation for three years. He was also ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution for damage to the Capitol grounds — his portion of an estimated $2.8 million loss to the government.

Haynes is one of nearly 1,000 Donald Trump supporters charged with violently barging in on a joint session of Congress being held to certify President Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election. Trump has claimed the election was stolen from him, and urged a large crowd gathered near the Capitol the morning of Jan. 6 to “fight like hell.”

According to court records, Haynes provided a virtual play-by-play account of what he did next.

Minutes after crawling through a broken window near the Senate’s wing doors, he wrote in a text to a friend: “I’m inside Congress we stormed inside.”

A short time later, Haynes sent a selfie photograph that shows him standing in the office of a U.S. senator. “We storm inside they stop debating and said the army is going to have to do it decide who’s president,” he wrote.

Haynes later went outside to the northeast side of the Capitol, where a large crowd had gathered around a crew of news reporters, yelling insults and “inflammatory rhetoric,” prosecutors said.

“We attacked the CNN reporters and the fake news and destroyed tens of thousands dollars of their video and television equipment here’s a picture behind me of the pile we made out of it,” Haynes texted with a photograph that shows him, wearing a black mask, standing in front of wrecked equipment. Another photo shows him holding a TV light above his head seconds before hurling it to the ground.

Reporters were forced to flee. One member of the news media, identified in court records only by the initials Z.D.F, estimated the value of the equipment destroyed at $23,900. How much of that Haynes must pay will be determined later.

After his arrest in July 2021, Haynes was placed on house arrest. A short time later, he was charged with domestic violence in state court, and has remained in jail since.

In a letter to Chutkan, Haynes' mother wrote that her son began to show behavioral problems when he was in elementary school, and was later diagnosed with borderline personality and obsessive compulsive disorder.

After spending time in Texas, he returned to Covington about 10 years ago and became interested in local government. He regularly attended city council meetings and volunteered at a food pantry through his church, where he was a member of the choir, Lauren Wright wrote in her letter.

Haynes also started his own business, a delivery service, shortly before the pandemic hit.

“As a family we believe that the isolation of Covid intertwined with his mental illness problems, the shuttering of local government, churches and the startup of his business faltering caused a downward spiral,” she wrote.

“Josh only viewed the world through the internet, national news and social media,” the letter stated. “He was headed in the right direction, but then he made some wrong decisions that ultimately changed the course of his life.”

“He plans to start his life over on the right track when he is released,” Wright wrote, saying that his family and friends “know that he will do his best to succeed.”